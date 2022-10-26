A video showing a doppelganger of United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dancing at a club in Ibiza is widely circulating on social media with a false claim that it shows Sunak unwinding.

BOOM found the video shows a Rishi Sunak lookalike, partying at a beach club in Ibiza.

Sunak has recently been elected as UK's third Prime Minister this year after the country faced an economic crisis. The development took place after Liz Truss tendered her resignation as prime minister, post holding the office for 45 days.

The video is being shared with a Hindi caption which translates to, "See, how prime minister of Britain is dancing, our country is so back dated, if any leader in our country would have done it then the poor fellow would have been defamed so much, the person had to leave politics, would think of dying due to tension. Learn something from him, how to live life openly. Should someone forget their other talents and enjoying life after entering into politics. Shame on you small-minded people."

(Original Text in Hindi: ये देखिए ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री डांस करते हुए,हमारा देश कितना पीछे है,हमारे देश में कोई नेता ऐसा कर लेता बिचारे की इतनी बदनामी कर दी जाती, उसे राजनीति छोड़ना पड़ता,टेंशन मै बिचारा मरने की सोचने लगता।इनसे सीखो कुछ, ज़िन्दगी केसे खुलकर जीते है।,राजनीति में है तो क्या दूसरे टैलेंट,और एंजॉय करना भूल जाएं। शर्म करो छोटी सोच वालो।)





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM performed a keyword search for 'Rishi Sunak Dance Video' and found a Daily Mail report from January 24, 2022 carrying multiple screengrabs of the viral video.

The report mentioned the person as Rishi Sunak's lookalike who can be seen dancing at an Ibiza club. The video was viral as a joke on the internet at a time when former Prime Minister Boris Johson faced flak for the 'partygate' scandal.



The article further stated that the video was uploaded on the official Instagram profile of 'O Beach Ibiza' club owner Wayne Lineker.

Taking a cue, we searched for it on Wayne Lineker's Instagram profile and found that the video was uploaded on July 12, 2019 with a caption "Life's good right now!!"

Lineker also jokingly posted some screenshots from the Daily Mail article published on January 24, 2022 about the viral video. The headline of the report also mentioned the person as Rishi Sunak's lookalike saying, 'Raving Rishi living his best life when Boris gets fired': Video of Chancellor's doppelgänger throwing shapes in Wayne Lineker's Ibiza club sets social media on fire".

Further, we checked for posts on Rishi Sunak's official Facebook profile from July 10, 2019 to July 15, 2019 but unable to find any post which indicated that Sunak was present in Ibiza during this time. Sunak, however, updated about attending a Q&A session with a North Yorkshire-based school students on July 10 and a community event on July 15 at that time.



