Viral Video Of Tractor Running Over A Cow Given False Communal Spin

A disturbing video showing a man running a tractor over a cow is viral on social media with captions giving the incident a communal twist. The captions with the video falsely claim that the man behind the wheel is a Muslim.

BOOM found that the incident had no communal angle to it and the man driving the tractor belonged to the Hindu community and was inebriated at the time of the incident.

The viral video shows a man running his tractor over a cow sitting on the road. The incident has been recorded on CCTV.

A Hindi caption with the video shared on Twitter translates to 'What harm had a cow sitting on the road done to anyone that this Muslim guy mowed it down. The main reason that these Muslim Jihadis have emboldened is the silence of the Hindus'.

(Hindi: सड़क पर बैठी गाय किसी का क्या बिगाड़ रही थी, जो इस #मुसलमान ने कुचल कर उसको मार डाला, #मुस्लिम_जिहादीयो को हिम्मत बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण है हिन्दुओ की चुप्पी और हिन्दुओ की बुजदिली व कायरता)

BOOM has not included the video here owing to its disturbing nature. The archive of the posts can be seen here and here.





A Facebook post sharing the same video has a Hindi caption insinuating there is a communal angle to the incident. The caption translates to 'What harm was a cow sitting on the street doing to anyone that this son of a pig killed it. Are you able to comprehend the level to which these pigs have fallen, Hindus?'.

(Hindi: सड़क पर बैठी गाय किसी का क्या बिगाड़ रही थी, जो इस सुअर के पिल्ले ने कुचल कर उसको मार डाला. इन सूअरों को नीचता के स्तर को समझ पा रहे हो हिंदुओ ???)





Fact Check

BOOM searched YouTube with Hindi words 'ट्रैक्टर से गाय को कुचला' and found a video uploaded on verified YouTube channel IBC24 on June 7, 2021. The title of the video, in Hindi, translates to 'Bilaspur News: Tractor driver knowingly mows down a cow to death'.

(Hindi: Bilaspur News : Tractor चालक ने जानबूझकर गाय पर चढ़ाया ट्रैक्टर | कुचलने से गाय की मौत)

The video is disturbing in nature,viewers' discretion is advised.













According to the news report, the incident is from Bilaspur, Chhatisgarh where a tractor driver ran his sand-laden tractor over a pregnant cow sitting on the road. The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera nearby.



BOOM also found other news reports which stated that the driver Ishwar Dhruv was later arrested by Sarkanda police. According to a report published in News18 on June 7, the cops had identified the tractor driver and owner within hours after the incident. The tractor driver had been identified as Ishwar Dhruv while the owner's name is Sonu Yadav. The driver was reportedly drunk at the time of the incident.





BOOM also spoke to Jai Prakash Gupta, Station House Officer of Sarkanda police station, where the incident had taken place. Gupta told BOOM that there was no communal angle involved in the incident.

"The driver of the tractor has been arrested and identified as Ishwar Dhruv. He does not belong to the Muslim community," Gupta told BOOM.