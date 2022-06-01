Old Video Of Sidhu Moose Wala Falsely Shared As His Last Interview

An old interview of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala with actress Sonam Bajwa is being shared on social media with captions falsely passing it off as the Punjabi singer's last interview before his death.

BOOM found that the claim is false and the viral footage shows an interview from 2021.

According to media reports, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight on May 29 when he was travelling in a car to visit his aunt in Barnala. His friend Gurvinder Singh, who was present in the car and saw the attack from the backseat, said that a man with an automatic assault rifle appeared in front of the vehicle and started indiscriminate firing. The video is viral in this backdrop.

The 5.26 minute long clip that is viral now shows Sidhu Moose Wala talking about his life experiences on an interview.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search on YouTube with the words "Sidhu Moose Wala" and "Sonam Bajwa" and found a 7.43 minute long clip on Zee Punjabi's official channel carrying the same portion of the viral video.

The video was uploaded on June 28, 2021 on the channel.

Both Sonam Bajwa and Sidhu Moose Wala can be seen wearing the same attire as seen in the viral video.

The portion of the clip that is now viral as his last interview can be seen between the timestamps of 1.55 and 7.34 minutes.



Taking cue from the caption "EP 13 - Dil Diyaan Gallan - Indian Punjabi TV Show - Zee Punjabi", we looked for more videos on internet and found the full interview of the singer uploaded on March 6, 2021 on Zee 5's website.

Furthermore, when we looked for other interviews of the singer post the one with Bajwa and found many of them uploaded on the internet.

Sidhu Moose Wala, who contested Punjab elections in 2022 on a Congress ticket from Mansa district, gave an interview to News 18 India that was premiered on January 23, 2022.

In the video, the singer can be seen engaged in a conversation with journalist Kishore Ajwani about the election. The video can be seen below.

We also found other interviews of the late singer from May 2022 which confirm that the now-viral video does not show his last interview.



