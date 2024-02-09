An edited video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is circulating on social media with a false claim that it shows him emptying an already-empty earthen pitcher to a larger pot.

BOOM found that the video is digitally altered. The original video is from October 31, 2023, featuring the prime minister participating in an event as part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

A verified X user (formerly Twitter) @Cryptic_Miind posted the 19-second video showing visuals of PM Modi pouring the empty pitcher into a large pot. Union Minister Anurag Thakur then takes the pitcher from PM Modi and keeps it aside. The video also captures PM Modi applying a tilak on his forehead with the soil present in the pot.

The video is being shared with a sarcastic caption taking a dig at the prime minister for an alleged gaffe.

Yeh kya drama hai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/18wkVdNMg2 — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) February 7, 2024

Another X user reshared the post with a caption, "This video sums up Modi regime, only drama no worthy action".



This video sums up Modi regime, only drama no worthy action https://t.co/bcbdT7hMC2 — N.R (@NRisback_1) February 8, 2024

Fact Check

BOOM first ran a reverse image search on a keyframe from the video. We found the original version of the video, which was posted on My Gov India's official YouTube channel on October 31, 2023.

We also found an extended video of the same event on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel on October 31, 2023.



The video was uploaded with the description, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi applied a teeka on his forehead with soil during 'Meri Mati Mera Desh Amrit Kalash Yatra' in Delhi. The soil has been brought from all over the country and will be kept at the Amrit Vatika in the National Capital."

Starting from the 30-second mark in the original and clearer version of the video, Prime Minister Modi can be observed pouring soil from the pitcher into the pot placed before him.

The viral video has been cropped to show the pitcher as empty.



What is Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign?



To honor the courageous martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country, the Ministry of Culture of the Government of India initiated the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in August 2023. As part of this initiative, over 20,000 individuals from 7,000 blocks across 766 districts journeyed to Delhi with Amrit Kalash. PM Modi on October 31, 2023, took part in its closing ceremony at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The pitcher contained soil collected from across the country to be placed at Kartavya Path as a symbolic gesture.



