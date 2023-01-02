An old Zee Business news bulletin on extra charges being levied on banking transactions is circulating as a recent guideline introduced by the Reserve Bank of India. The claim further states that the revised banking rules will be effective from January 20, 2023.

In the video, a news anchor can be heard mentioning about additional charges that are going to be levied on customers during transactions through internet banking. The report states that Rs 25 will be required to access internet and mobile banking while Rs 10 should be paid for unlocking PIN and password. The news bulletin also claims that the changes in the banking rules are going to be effective from January 20 onwards.

BOOM found that the news bulletin is from January 2018 and reports about a rumour which was later debunked by the Central Government at that time.



The video is being circulated amid reports of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announcing changes regarding the bank locker policy and credit card rules. As per reports, the newly made announcements have been effective from January 1, 2023.

Fact Check

BOOM noticed that the news bulletin mentions "DNA Money" in the background of the anchor. We searched for the same keywords on Twitter and found a tweet from Zee Business' official Twitter handle carrying a longer version of the same video report on it.

The video was uploaded on January 5, 2018, and captioned as, "DNA Money | Banking will become expensive from January 20! See, how much will be charged for which work?"

We then searched for news articles about the announcements and come across a DD News report mentioning a clarification by the central government.

The report from January 10, 2018, states, "Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar clarified that the Government of India has no proposal to discontinue free banking services from January 20 and asked people not to pay heed to 'baseless rumours'."

It also adds, "There have been reports in certain sections of the media that all free services of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will cease by January 20, 2018. The Indian Banks' Association also released a circular stating that banks don't plan to remove free services. The circular further states that banks are constantly examining commercial and operational costs and would constantly revise charges if needed."

We also found that Rajeev Kumar tweeted the same circular from his official Twitter handle at that time.

