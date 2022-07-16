Video Of Landslide In Silchar, Assam Shared As Maharashtra

A video of a landslide in Assam is viral falsely linking it to a recent incident of landslide on a highway in Maharashtra's Nashik.

According to a The Times Of India report published on July 13, 2022, the route from Nashik district to Surgana taluka was cut off when a bridge collapsed and a landslide occurred on the highway. Due to severe rain, communication to the district's distant parts was also hampered. The video is being shared in this backdrop.

A TV9 Bharatvasrh anchor can be heard addressing the viewers claiming the video is from Maharashtra's Nashik in its news bulletin.





Zee 24 Taas too aired the video with a same claim.



The video is also doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming it to be from a landslide happened in Nashik, Maharashtra.





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the viral video and found a tweet from June 21, 2022 carrying the same clip.



A twitter user uploaded the video with a caption saying, "Due to severe rain, communication to the district's distant parts has been hampered. Assam Floods."

This is one of the disastrous situation in northeast.. pray for the people of northeast 🙏 #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/zxWC8iSV6p — Masuma Begum (@Masumabegum94) June 21, 2022

Taking a cue from it, we ran a keyword search using words "Assam Landslide" in Assamese on YouTube and found the video from East Mojo Assam's official YouTube channel uploaded on June 21, 2022.

The description with the video in Assamese translates to, "Terrible landslide on Cachar Silchar road. Mountains fell, traffic stopped."



(Original Text in Assamese: কাছাৰ-শিলচৰ পথত ভয়ংকৰ ভূমিস্খলন। খহি পৰিল পাহাৰ, যাতায়াত স্তব্ধ।)

For further confirmation, BOOM also reached out to East Mojo who confirmed that the video shows a landslide that took place at Silchar road in Assam due to incessant rains in the area.

