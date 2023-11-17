A digitally altered video of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is recently circulating on social media with false claims that host-actor Amitabh Bachchan asked a question on farm waiver loan during the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to a contestant.

In the widely circulated edited clip, Bachchan appears to ask a contestant about the number of farm loans which were waived off by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in 2018.

BOOM however found that the KBC contestant was not asked any such question in the quiz show as shown in the viral video. In the original episode, Bachchan asked a question to the contestant about Gujarat and Karnataka.

In the footage, the contestant is seen being asked the question after successfully answering the sixth question and securing a prize of ₹20,000. The video shows the contestant answering about Kamal Nath waiving off farm loans of more than 27 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh. Following this, Bachchan comments on how the present Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government stopped loan waiving in the state.

This is the third video from Kaun Banega Crorepati that has been altered with a fake voice of Amitabh Bachchan to target Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Read BOOM's fact check here.

Amid the assembly election that was held on November 17 in the state, the video is being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "*Viral Video* Now the issue of farm loan waivers by Kamalnath government is echoed in KBC, Amitabh said that Shivraj has stopped to waive the farmers' loans. By answering correctly, the contestant won the money."

(Original Text in Hindi: *वायरल वीडियो* अब KBC में गूंजा कमलनाथ सरकार की किसान कर्जमाफी का मुद्दा, अमिताभ बोले शिवराज ने बंद की किसान कर्जमाफी. सही जवाब देकर प्रतियोगी ने जीते पैसे.)





Fact Check

BOOM performed a relevant keyword search on Sony Entertainment Television's official YouTube channel and found a longer version of the same episode that was uploaded on November 6, 2023.

We observed that the segment in the viral clip matches with the visuals starting from the 28-second mark in the original broadcast.

In the original episode, Bachchan poses a question to the contestant Rahul Kumar for ₹40,000 prize money by displaying images of an Indian map highlighting two states. He then asks, "What is not true about these states?"



The contestant then waits for the options to answer and selects option 'B,' which said, 'Hooghly flows through them.'

After Rahul's response, Bachchan lauds him for selecting the correct option and proceeds to explain to the audience that the images depicted two states, Gujarat and Karnataka, which are not linked by the Hooghly River. We also heard the other questions asked to Rahul during the episode but could not spot any such questions related to Madhya Pradesh, as per the viral clip.



