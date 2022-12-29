An old video of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao calling Prime Minister Narendra Minister his 'best friend' is viral claiming claiming that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party supremo changed his tone after his daughter's name surfaced in the Delhi liquor policy case.

BOOM found the video is from 2018 and shows KCR denying any problem with PM Modi and the BJP-led central government responding to a question asked by a journalist.

The BJP and the BRS are currently in a political slugfest as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named KCR's daughter K Kavitha in their remand report alleging her connection to the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha Kalvakuntla, who is also a legislator in Telangana, hit out at the BJP accusing them of practicing intimidation and claimed that the formation of the BRS has rattled the ruling party. The events took a sour turn due to KCR's recent anti-BJP stand amid a political turmoil in Telangana.

BJP leader Priti Gandhi tweeted the clipped video with a caption, "After his daughter has been named in the Delhi Liquor Excise scam, KCR is suddenly singing like a canary!!"





Click here to view the tweet.



Priti Gandhi has been fact checked by BOOM several times earlier for peddling misinformation. The list can be seen here.

Other social media users also posted the video claiming it to be a recent political development.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM performed a related keyword search for KCR calling PM Modi his 'best friend' and found the press conference from 2018 where the BRS president made the statement.

The video recording of the press conference by Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao was uploaded on NTV Telugu's official YouTube channel on March 3, 2018.

We found the same remarks of KCR from 30:43 minutes timestamp where the Telangana chief minister can be seen responding to a journalist's question.



The journalist, at 30:28 minutes counter, asks him that if he can elaborate particularly what problems he is facing from PM Modi and the central government.

KCR responds with, "As a matter of fact, I have nothing against Mr. Modi. I have all respect for him...as an honourable Prime Minister of India, I have all respect for him... and another important thing I am telling you... it should be noted, and it is very important... I am his best friend also. People hardly know what friendship we have in between us... what kinds of matters we discussed... people hardly know it.... yes, I am telling it on record."

The viral video has been clipped from the above segment.

Furthermore, KCR continues saying, "and another thing is, just before coming back from Delhi after my dental treatment, has certain interview with Modi which he could not accommodate. There is nothing against Mr. Modi, sorry... nothing against a single BJP party. It is against the slow progress of the country. The slow pace of progress, which is taking place in India, is not digestible."

KCR, in the press conference, also denied claims that he questioned Modi-led central government's policy mentioning that 'qualitative changes are not taking place' in the regimes.