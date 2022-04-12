Old Video Of Ganpati Festivities Shared As Ram Navami Procession In Mumbai

An old video showing a massive crowd dancing beneath a flyover in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, has gone viral with misleading claims that the video shows a Ram Navami procession this year.

However, BOOM found that the video is not recent and was recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic, in Mumbai.



Ram Navami which was celebrated on April 10, 2022 was marred by reports of stone pelting and vandalism in several parts of India this year. According to a report published by The Indian Express violent communal clashes reportedly broke out in some parts in four states - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The video has gone viral in this context.



The video shows a sea of people dancing under a flyover. The song 'Ramji ki nikli savari' can be heard playing in the background.

'Just #Mumbai being awesome again ...And pretty much the same scene throughout #Bharat #JaiShreeRam,' one of the captions with the video claims.







Click here to watch the video.



The video has been shared also shared on Facebook and Instagram reel claiming it to be a recent video from Mumbai.





Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search using key-frames of the video and found posts on Facebook and Twitter dated 5, August, 2020. See the Tweet and Facebook post here.

We also ran a reverse image search on Yandex which lead us to a YouTube video, uploaded on January 2021. The caption of the video reads, "chinchpokhalicha chintamani | full crowded ram ji ki nikli sawari | lalbaughcharaja | Mumbai utsv"

Using the above text we searched for the video on Facebook and found the video was uploaded on April 2, 2020 on the official page of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, a well known Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Mumbai. The caption of the post reads, "रामजीकी निकली सवारी Chinchpokli Sarvjanik Utsav Mandal, Mumbai (Estd. : 1920) Ramajiki Nikali Savari Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Visarjan Sohala Miravanuk"

The same video was also posted on verified Instagram account of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani.

BOOM also found a white piece of cloth is seen on the viral video and found the same Marathi text, 'Chintamani' in the logo of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani.



