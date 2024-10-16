A video showing a man vandalising idols of several Hindu deities is viral on social media and is being shared as a recent incident in Bangladesh.



BOOM found that the incident took place in June, 2023 at the Durga temple of South Joypara, Daspara Ekta Jubo Sangh in Dohar Upazila, Dhaka district, Bangladesh.

There have been reports of multiple attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime in August this year. News agency Associated Press reported that Hindus in Bangladesh expressed fear as communal attacks on idols occurred in various parts of the country during this year's Durga Puja festival.

In the viral video, a person is seen destroying idols of several Hindu deities with a rod inside a temple and abusing as he exits the temple premises.



Verified right-wing X handle @RealBababanaras shared the video with the caption, "A radical Islamist named Mohammad Zubair Siddiqui attacked the Jayapara Durga Temple in Dohar Upazila of Dhaka. After the attack on the temple, the madrasa extremist also threatened to kill all Hindus."





BOOM ran a related keyword search in Bengali and found several Bangladeshi users posted the video on Facebook in 2023.

One such user shared the video on Facebook on June 22, 2023, identifying the attacker as Md Siddique, who vandalised the Durga idol at South Joypara Daspara Ekta Yuva Sangh Durga temple in Dohar Upazila, Dhaka district, Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi news outlets reported about the incident in June last year.

According to a report by Daily Amar Somoy on June 23, 2023, the incident occurred on June 22 around 4:30 pm when six idols, including the main Durga idol, were vandalised at the Durga temple of South Joypara Daspara Ekta Jubo Sangh. Locals said that the attack was carried out by Md Siddque, a resident of Batia village. He was later chased and caught by the people after the vandalism.

The report also included a statement from Nitai Karmakar, president of South Joypara Daspara Ekta Jubo Sangh, who denied any communal motive behind the incident, describing the attacker as a mentally challenged individual.

According to a news bulletin by Channel S News, local police visited the temple and held a press conference with its members after rumours sparked panic and claimed that a South Joypara Durga Puja pandal was vandalised in Dhaka's Dohar area. The report further stated that the panic was caused by a video that was shared on Facebook about attacks in puja pandals in Dohar.

After the video was revived recently, Ashraful Alam, Dohar Circle superintendent of police, clarified that the video of idol vandalism is from last year and confirmed that no reports of idol vandalism were registered in Dohar Upazila, Dhaka district, Bangladesh this year. The report can be seen below.

President of Dohar Puja Committee, Amitabh Pal, further clarified, "The video is from last year and there has been no such incident this year. In fact, compared to previous year, it is very peaceful and there has been ample security of police in puja pandals this year."

