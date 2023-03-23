An old visual of a drone show from Ahmedabad in Gujarat is being shared with a false claim that it is from a recent ceremony to welcome Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in India.

BOOM found that the video is from a drone show held on the eve of 36th National Games opening ceremony in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in September 2022.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently made an official visit to India from March 8-11 and met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to strengthen relationship between two countries. The Australian PM celebrated Holi and witnessed the India-Australia cricket match during his visit to Gujarat. However, we were unable to find any news report mentioning a drone show to welcome Albanese at Sabarmati riverfront.

The video is being shared with a caption, "This is not Singapore, not France, not America, not Dubai. This is our Ahmedabad Drone Show tomorrow at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad. To welcome Australian P.M. My India is changing!"





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes and found the viral video was tweeted by the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation on September 29, 2022

The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd. tweeted the video saying it is a drone show that took place on September 28, 2022, at the Sabarmati Riverfront.



Taking a cue, we ran a related keyword search and found that Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also tweeted the video during the same time.

Glimpses from an immersive drone show at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad:#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/qRSEPIqbY7 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 30, 2022

The Times Of India's Ahmedabad bureau, too, tweeted the glimpse of the drone show on September 28, 2022, held at Sabarmati Riverfront ahead of the 36th National Games opening ceremony.

Drone show held at Sabarmati Riverfront on the eve of #NationalGames in #Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/W3Z7GWlxHr — TOI Ahmedabad (@TOIAhmedabad) September 28, 2022

The Times Of India report from September 28, 2022 described the event as, "As many as 600 drones were displayed in a spectacular show over Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on the eve of inauguration of National Games 2022. People enjoyed the show. The drones were prepared by the students of IIT. Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi witnessed the show."



