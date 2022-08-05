Old Video Viral As Canada PM Justin Trudeau Living Without Security

An old video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is circulating on social media with false claims that it shows him living without any security despite being elected as the prime minister.

BOOM found that the claim to be misleading. The video dates back to October, 2015, when Trudeau was not sworn in as the prime minister of Canada. Trudeau was sworn in as the prime minister on November 4, 2015.

The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "This is the prime minister of Canada. He lives without any security. He does not even have 1% of arrogance. Great sir. Here in India the sarpanch also has an attitude.)

The video shows Trudeau, without any security, waving at bystanders and shaking hands and greeting guards as he enters a building.

(Original Text in Hindi: यह कनाडा के PM है यह बिना सिक्योरिटी रहते हैं | । इस इंसान में 1% भी घमंड नहीं है ग्रेट सर यहा भारत में सरपंच में भी अकड़ होती है)





Click here to view the post.



Also Read: Old Military Exercise Footage Falsely Linked To Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the video and found a Pinterest link carrying a YouTube link of the same video.

The YouTube link led us to CBS News' official channel where the video was uploaded on October 21, 2015.

The description with the video reads, "The prime minister-designate walks through the doors of The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill for the first time since the Liberals won a majority government in the federal election."



Taking a cue, we read the biography section of Justin Trudeau present on the official website of the prime minister of Canada.

An excerpt from the biography reads, "On October 19, 2015, Justin led his party to victory, winning a majority government with seats in every province and territory across the country. He was sworn in on November 4, 2015."

We also ran a keyword search for "Canada PM Security" and found a website of the Canada government mentioning about the security provided to its prime minister.

According to Public Safety Canada, "The Prime Minister's Protective Detail (PMPD) is responsible for providing 24-hour protection and ensuring the security of the Prime Minister and immediate family members while in Canada or when travelling overseas, as well as the protection of official residences. Security measures implemented are commensurate with the high-profile position held by the Prime Minister as the Head of Government. The RCMP, via robust and collaborative threat and risk assessment processes, continuously assesses the threat environment and adjusts its PMPD security posture accordingly."

A photograph of security officials guarding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be seen on a The Guardian report published on October 13, 2019.

Also Read: Old Taiwan Military Drill Peddled As China's Live-fire Drills In Taiwan Strait