A video of a restaurant burning in Bangladesh's Satkhira district has surfaced online with a false claim that it shows a Hindu temple under attack amid the ongoing violence in the country.

BOOM found the claim to be misleading; the video shows a fire at a restaurant named 'Raj Prasad Restaurant and Resort' in Bangladesh's Satkhira district.

Bangladesh descended into chaos and violence after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister and fled the country on August 5, 2024. Massive incidents of revenge killings of Awami Leage leaders and Bangladesh police, attacks of minorities and properties owned by the supporters of old regime were reported. The Daily Star reported that Hindu houses and businesses were attacked by mobs, with valuables looted in at least 27 districts. Prothom Alo also reported that Hindu temples were attacked in various parts of the country.

The 13-second video captures a recording by a passerby standing outside a building engulfed in flames.

Sudarshan Bangla shared the video with a caption in Bangla and Hindi, which translates to, "Hindu temple destroyed by fire in Bangladesh."







The video is also circulating with false claims that a Hindu man's house was attacked.





Fact Check

BOOM first conducted a keyword search for fire incidents and found a news report by the Bangladeshi outlet Kalbela, published on August 5, 2024, which included a photograph of a fire at the same building.





The report stated that incidents of vandalism and arson erupted across Satkhira following the announcement of Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from the country. Additionally, the report mentioned that the district jail was attacked, resulting in the escape of prisoners.



The same was reported by The Daily Star, which cited witnesses and local journalists who were present at the scene.

We then searched with relevant keywords and found a Facebook post by journalist HB Rita from Prothom Alo, stating that the burning building was not a Hindu temple but a restaurant called Raj Prasad Coffee Shop, located in Bangladesh's Satkhira district.

Rita also shared an article from the Bangladesh-based Ajker Patrika, which quoted its Satkhira correspondent, Abul Kashem. The article stated that the video depicts Raj Palace Coffee Shop and Restaurant, owned by Kazi Asaduzzaman Shahzadar, the former Vice Chairman of Kalaroa Upazila and Upazila President of Jubo League.

We also found several videos of the restaurant in Bangladesh covered by vloggers. One of these videos can be seen below.

A closer look at the visuals reveals the restaurant's menu, featuring items like biryani and steamed rice, displayed at the entrance. Below is a comparison between the visuals of the building in the viral video and those of 'Raj Prasad Restaurant and Resort' located at Par House More, Kalaroa in Bangladesh's Satkhira district.











