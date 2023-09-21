A disturbing video showing at least three adolescent boys kick and punch a female classmate inside a classroom in Indonesia, is being shared by Indian social media users without any context.

BOOM found that the video was shot in Indonesia in 2020. The incident happened inside a school located at Purworejo, Central Java when three students attacked a female student wearing a hijab by kicking and punching her.

The 29-seconds long viral clip shows a girl sitting at a desk inside a classroom. Later, she can be seen attacked by three other students who kick and beat her multiple times. A fourth person who is not seen in the video records the assault.

The video is being shared with a Hindi caption that states, "In the video some rowdy boys are kicking and beating a girl wearing Hijab.. Don't know where the video is from, but when you see such a video, your blood starts boiling. RT and find out where the video is from?"

BOOM ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the viral video and found an Indonesian news outlet Tribunnews reported about the video on February 14, 2020.

The description of the news report on Tribunnews' official YouTube channel stated that the incident took place inside the classroom of a private school at Purworejo in Central Java.

The report further stated that the principal of the school was not unaware of the incident when it took place. The police were able to identify the three students who assaulted the girl but did not detain them as they were minors.

We also found another news report by CNN Indonesia about the video published on February 13, 2020. The article says that the incident took place at SMP Muhammadiyah, Butuh, Purworejo.

BOOM also reached out to Adi Syafitrah, a fact checker working with Indonesian news outlet Mafindo, to find out more.



Syafitrah confirmed that the video was from Indonesia and showed an old incident that took place in 2020. He told BOOM, "the suspects were not detained, as they were minors."



