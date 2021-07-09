Viral Posts Falsely Claim Dilip Kumar Donated His Property To Waqf Board

Viral posts claiming that late actor Dilip Kumar bequeathed his property and wealth to the Muslim Waqf Board are false. BOOM reached out to Faisal Farooqui, a close aide of the late actor, who confirmed that no such donations have been made and the claims are false.

Born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan in now Pakistan's Peshawar, actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, at Mumbai's PD Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre at the age of 98.

Soon after the thespian's death, social media posts falsely claimed that given his Muslim lineage, the actor donated his property to the Waqf board, instead of the Indian government instead.

The Central Waqf Council is a body under the Ministry of Minority Affairs of the government of India. It was set up in 1964. Waqf is a dedication or grant made by philanthropists. It consists of movable or immovable properties and the donation is used for religious or charitable purposes as recognised by the Islamic Law.

Users gave the posts a further communal spin by claiming that the veteran actor chose a Muslim body over a temple to donate his wealth.





फ़िल्म फ्लॉप के डर से दिलीप कुमार बने युसुफ खान ने अपनी सारी संपत्ति भारत सरकार को ना देकर वक्फ बोर्ड को दी।

उनका अपने मजहब के प्रति समर्पण अतुलनीय था।।😊 — अरुण बाजपेयी राजन (@arunbajpairajan) July 8, 2021

मुहम्मद युसूफ उर्फ दिलीप कुमार के लिए आंसू बहाने वाले काफिर दोगलों, आंखे खोलो और देखो...



वो अपनी संपत्ति वक्फ-बोर्ड को देकर गया है

मंदिरों को फूटी कौड़ी भी नहीं दी.. — Janardan Mishra (@janardanmis) July 7, 2021

BOOM spoke to Anees Shaikh, CEO of Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs, under the Maharashtra government, who clarified that no such grant has been made by Dilip Kumar or his immediate family.

BOOM contacted Faisal Farooqui the veteran actor's spokesperson and social media manager, who clarified that no such grant has been made. SM HoaxSlayer, a fact checking organisation, quoted Farooqui as saying, "These are fake tweets created by fake IDs. Mischief makers and absolutely false. Every word of those tweets is false. There's no truth in their content."

BOOM has also reached out to the actor's wife Saira Bano for a comment, the article will be updated when Bano responds.





