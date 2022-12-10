A photo of an expressway in Thailand is viral with a false claim that it shows the to be inaugurated 701-kilometre-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Phase - I of newly built Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway on December 11, 2022. The Rs 55,000 crore-highway passes through 10 districts in Maharashtra and covers tourist spots such as Shirdi, Ajanta Ellora Caves, etc. The Samruddhi Mahamarg will also connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway apart from joining several other prominent urban areas in the region.

The photo was shared by several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claiming it is new highway in Maharashtra.

BJP national media in-charge Yaser Jilani captioned the picture as, "The foundation of the 701-kilometer-long expressway was done by the Devendra Fadnavis-government. Now ready to open."





BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Dr Avadhesh Singh tweeted the picture saying, "The project which was started by Devendra Fadnavis ji when he was the chief minister, is now being seen as being completed.







Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search to know details about the highway in the photo and found it on a stock photo website Adobe with the caption stating it is an expressway in Thailand.





The picture is captioned as, "Aerial view highway junction, cross roads, interchange and expressway is an important infrastructure in Thailand."



We then looked for similar roads in Thailand following a keyword search for "Thailand Road High View" and come across a similar picture uploaded on Alamy on October 6, 2017.





The location of the expressway is mentioned as Ban Mittraphap in Thailand.

Another top-angle view of the same road located in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima city can be seen on Getty Images website.

On the other hand, we searched for photographs of Samruddhi Mahamarg and come across a tweet from the official handle of Pune's district information office.

The tweet from December 8, 2022, carrying several photographs of the newly constructed expressway, can be seen below.

