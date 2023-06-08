An AI-generated image of Tom Cruise and his doppelgangers has recently been shared with a false claim that it is a real photo of the Hollywood actor posing with his body doubles ahead of the release of his upcoming action film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

American director Christopher McQuarrie's new film and the seventh part of the spy-thriller franchise Mission Impossible is all set to release in July this year. The film will witness Cruise tracking down a deadly weapon which poses a threat to the humanity. Cruise in the recently released trailer can be seen performing some death-defying stunts as a part of the challenging mission.

Amid this, filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer tweeted the image showing Cruise with his body doubles with a caption saying, "Tom Cruise's stunt doubles at the wrap party of Mission Impossible 7".





Another Twitter user too posted the viral photo and wrote, "Tom Cruise’s stunt doubles".





Fact Check

BOOM first noticed that the photo features three identical looking people and all of them have strikingly waxy skin tone. We also observed that the men featured in the image lack the natural wrinkles on their foreheads.

To draw a comparison, we compared the photo with a real image of Tom Cruise and found significant anomalies in the viral picture.





Taking a cue, we observed the details in the viral picture and identified three significant discrepancies present in the image.



First, we noticed the left hand of the person in the middle and found that there is no nail on his fingers. Second, the skin of the man standing in the right can be seen blending with the shirt he is wearing.

Third, the decor in the background which appears to be a chandelier is incomplete in nature.

We observed these details after zooming in the viral photo. A zoomed view of the compromised areas can be seen below.





Then, we did a related search using keywords such as "Tom Cruise Stunt Double" and found the same photo on a Facebook post carrying a set of AI-generated images.

The post was made on a Facebook group named Midjourney Official. An excerpt from the group's description reads, "This is the official Facebook group for Midjourney, a cutting-edge text-to-image generative artificial intelligence program and service."





We also noticed that the user who posted the image mentioned in Thai that the images were created using Midjourney, in one of the comments. The comments can be seen below.





