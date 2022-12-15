A still from the 2011 Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Don 2: The Chase Continues' is viral falsely claiming that it is a scene from the upcoming movie Pathaan and shows the actor wearing a saffron coloured prison uniform.

BOOM found that the scene was shot in a Malaysian prison to portray a glimpse of a prisoner in the country as per the movie plot.

Khan's upcoming 'Pathaan' movie is courting controversy, even before its release, as a music video from the movie shows Deepika Padukone wearing saffron coloured bikini. Several right-wing users took internet to point out the scene claiming that such portrayal hurts Hindu sentiments. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also made an objection about the scene and warned its makers to change the visuals.

The Hindi caption with the photo translates to, "Bogus illustration of Bollywood. Recruitment of lunatics in Lal Singh Chaddha and the jail inmates are wearing saffron colored clothes in Pathaan... Wow .. No one even questions them on fake facts. Which prison has saffron instead of white. When did the retarded people start recruiting in the Indian Army?"

(Original Text in Hindi: वाह बोलीबुड की फर्जी चित्रण लाल सिंह चड्डा में पागलों की भर्ती सेना में और पठान में जेल के कैदियों की ड्रेस भगवा रंग की....वाह ..कोई इनसे सवाल भी नही करता फर्जी तथ्यों पर किस जेल में सफेद की जगह भगवा होता हे भारतीय सेना में कब मंद बुद्धि भर्ती होने लगे)





Fact Check

BOOM found that the viral picture is a screengrab from a scene from another Shah Rukh Khan movie 'Don 2: The Chase Continues' released in 2011.

A related keyword search led us to a longer version of the visuals from Don 2 movie uploaded on Excel Movies' official YouTube channel on February 12, 2021.

The exact scene can be watched at 2:28 minutes timestamp in the video. A comparison between the viral picture and the original visuals from 'Don 2: The Chase Continues' can be seen below.





According to a The Times Of India article about the movie, "Don (Shah Rukh Khan) emerges in Malaysia and gets himself arrested only to get the convicted Vardhan (Boman Irani) out of jail. Vardhan has keys to a video footage which they use to blackmail a bank vice president (Alyy Khan) to get access to a German bank's security systems. The big plan is the old-fashioned and formulaic robbery of the currency printing plates from the bank."



Taking a cue, we searched for news reports about the filming of 'Don 2' in a prison and found a News 18 report from December 16, 2011, carrying an interview of Shah Rukh Khan when the Bollywood actor opened up his experience about shooting in (Malacca) prison in Malaysia.

The report quoted Khan saying, "The prison we filmed in Malaysia was one of the advanced kinds having facilities for criminals, but when one is lodged in jail, his freedom ends... and we felt it during our shooting amid tight security arrangements".

We then looked for images of prisoners in Malaysia and found several pictures on news reports carrying prisoners wearing similar uniform in the country. One such picture can be seen below.











