An AI generated image of rescue workers gathered around a crashed bomber aircraft is viral claiming it is a US owned B-2 Spirit aircraft, shot down by Iran in the current conflict.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13, targeting Iran over alleged nuclear activities. In response, Iran swiftly retaliated with a barrage of missiles aimed at Israeli positions. Shortly after, US President Donald Trump expressed support for Israel and deployed seven U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bombers to strike Iranian nuclear sites and has since termed the mission a success.

The Claim

The photo is viral with the caption, "US B 2 Bombers are not leaving Iran, already one is down."

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Viral Photo Is AI-Generated

1. Structural Mismatch With The Real B-2 Spirit Bomber

We analysed the viral image and compared the aircraft in it with a real photo of the US Air Force’s B-2 Spirit bomber, as published on the website of the American Department of Defense. We found several key structural discrepancies, including differences in the shape of the windshield and the exhaust ports. We have compared the difference between the aircraft in the viral image and the real B-2 Spirit bomber below:





2. Results Show Viral Image Is AI Generated

We tested the image using Was It AI, an AI Image detection tool. Results concluded that, "...this image, or a significant part of it, was created by AI".





3. No Evidence of Iran Shooting Down U.S. Bomber

We did not find any credible news reporting supporting the claim of Iran having shot down a US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. The Associated Press, in a report stated that a journalist with the news agency observed all seven B-2 Spirit bombers returning to the Missouri base on June 22, 2025.