No, This Photo Does Not Show A Raid At Tirupati Balaji Temple Priest's House

Claim

A picture of several pieces of jewellery displayed on a table is being shared falsely claiming that the photograph is a proof of undeclared gold and cash recovered from the house of a Tirupati Balaji temple priest during an Income Tax raid. The image is doing rounds on social media with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Where is your focus? The gold is here. Out of 16 priests from Tirupati Balaji temple, the income tax raid happened in one priest's house in which 128 kg gold and 150 crores cash, 77 crores diamonds were recovered." (Original Text in Hindi: आपकी नजर किधर है सोना इधर है तिरुपति बालाजी मंदिर के 16 पुजारियों मे से 1 पुजारी के घर इनकम टैक्स की रेड पड़ी जिसमें 128 किलो सोना व 150 करोड रुपए नगद ,77 करोड़ रुपए के हीरे मिले.. !!!!)

Fact

BOOM was able to confirm that the picture is a part of a video that shows recovered items from a robbery that happened in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. BOOM earlier fact checked the video when it went viral with another false claim and found that the footage shows gold and jewellery items recovered by Tamil Nadu police after a robbery that took place at a Joy Alukkas showroom in Vellore on December 15, 2021. Vellore's then Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) KS Sundaramoorthy and Joint Superintendent of Police Albert John had confirmed to BOOM that the video shows stolen jewellery from Vellore's Jos Alukkas showroom which were recovered by the police.