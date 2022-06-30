No News Found

No, This Photo Does Not Show A Raid At Tirupati Balaji Temple Priest's House

The picture shows recovered items following a gold heist at a jewellery showroom in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

By - Srijit Das
Loading...
  |  30 Jun 2022 12:46 PM GMT

Claim

A picture of several pieces of jewellery displayed on a table is being shared falsely claiming that the photograph is a proof of undeclared gold and cash recovered from the house of a Tirupati Balaji temple priest during an Income Tax raid. The image is doing rounds on social media with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Where is your focus? The gold is here. Out of 16 priests from Tirupati Balaji temple, the income tax raid happened in one priest's house in which 128 kg gold and 150 crores cash, 77 crores diamonds were recovered." (Original Text in Hindi: आपकी नजर किधर है सोना इधर है तिरुपति बालाजी मंदिर के 16 पुजारियों मे से 1 पुजारी के घर इनकम टैक्स की रेड पड़ी जिसमें 128 किलो सोना व 150 करोड रुपए नगद ,77 करोड़ रुपए के हीरे मिले.. !!!!)

Fact

BOOM was able to confirm that the picture is a part of a video that shows recovered items from a robbery that happened in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. BOOM earlier fact checked the video when it went viral with another false claim and found that the footage shows gold and jewellery items recovered by Tamil Nadu police after a robbery that took place at a Joy Alukkas showroom in Vellore on December 15, 2021. Vellore's then Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) KS Sundaramoorthy and Joint Superintendent of Police Albert John had confirmed to BOOM that the video shows stolen jewellery from Vellore's Jos Alukkas showroom which were recovered by the police.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim :   Photo shows cash, gold recovered from a Tirupati Balaji temple priests residence
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Tirupati Balaji Temple 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News

📝Stay updated with all our latest fact check stories.
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
Honeymoon To Hanuman Hotel: The Scene From 1983 Film That Got Mohammed Zubair Arrested
Honeymoon To Hanuman Hotel: The Scene From 1983 Film That Got Mohammed ...
Sanjay Raut Crying To The Media? No, Its A Snapchat Filter
Sanjay Raut Crying To The Media? No, It's A Snapchat Filter
Unrelated Video Peddled As Nupur Sharma Arrested Over Anti-Prophet Remarks
Unrelated Video Peddled As Nupur Sharma Arrested Over Anti-Prophet...
Udaipur Tailor Brutally Murdered For Supporting Nupur Sharma, 2 Arrested
Udaipur Tailor Brutally Murdered For Supporting Nupur Sharma, 2...
Did Teesta Setalvads Great-Grandfather Give A Clean Chit To Gen. Dyer?
Did Teesta Setalvad's Great-Grandfather Give A Clean Chit To Gen....
Scripted Video On Alleged FASTag Scam Viral As Real
Scripted Video On Alleged FASTag Scam Viral As Real