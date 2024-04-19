A digitally altered image showing a person from a crowd making an obscene gesture toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he waves at a crowd is circulating on social media.

BOOM found that the original photo does not show any such gesture towards Modi from the crowd.



The photograph, now being shared widely across social media, shows Modi waving to the crowd from his car, as an individual makes an offensive gesture towards him.

The photo is being shared with the caption, "This hand spoke for ALL of us, lol!!"







Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found the original photograph on an article published by the Hindustan Times on May 27, 2019.





We did not notice any such crude gesture on the photo published by the Hindustan Times. The comparison between the viral photo and the original picture can be seen below.





Furthermore, we found that Deccan Herald published the same photo on May 26, 2019, with the caption, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the supporters on his arrival at the airport in Ahmedabad."



News agency Press Trust of India (PTI) was credited with the picture. Upon doing a related keyword search, we also found the same photo on PTI's website.











