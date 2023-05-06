A picture of a woman's dead body wrapped in plastic has been peddled with a false claim that it shows the body of a woman from the Meitei community who was sexually assaulted and killed by people from the Kuki tribe in the ongoing Manipur violence.

BOOM found that the photo is of an old honour killing incident from Delhi, Aayushi Chaudhary was murdered by her parents and her body later discarded in a red trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Paramilitary forces are currently deployed in Manipur as the north-eastern state has recently witnessed fierce clashes between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe. The death toll due to the violence have already crossed over 50 people across the state, as per officials. India Today NE reported that Manipur police have refuted the mob rape claim in Churachandpur as rumour and appealed the public to bring normalcy in the state.

The photo is being shared with a caption, "A young Meitei woman who worked as nurse in one of the hospitals of Churachanpur was r@ped and k!!led brutally by the kuki people. All of these horrible incidents was also happening right inside the hospital. Imagine how the girl must've felt in that moment." (sic)





A reverse image search showed us multiple news articles carrying the same image reporting it to be of a Delhi girl named Aayushi who was murdered by her parents in November 2022.





BOOM had earlier debunked the same incident in November 2022 when its photos went viral with a false communal claim. We then reached out to Martand Prakash Singh, Superintendent of Police, Mathura who confirmed that the woman's parents - Nitesh and Brijbala killed their daughter as they were angry at Aayushi over her relationship with a man outside of her caste.

Singh told BOOM, "She had married a Kshatrapal Gurjar, without her parents consent who were against her being with a man from another caste. This was the reason the parents were angry at the victim and it led to her killing."

Mathura police also tweeted the same from their official Twitter handle and mentioned that the girl's parents who were later arrested along with the murder weapon and the vehicle used in the incident.

थाना राया व स्वाट टीम



— MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 21, 2022

An Amar Ujala article published on November 21, 2022, states that the victim Aayushi was shot dead by her father Nitesh Yadav on November 17 afternoon in front of other family members. Nitesh then waited till night and dumped the body in a trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Express on November 24, 2022, reported that Aayushi's parents during the police interrogation revealed that the murder took place in the heat of the moment. The police also said that Aayushi's parents were against their daughter's decision to marry Gurjar and had frequent arguments over the relationship in the past.



The article quoted a senior officer saying, “They objected to the marriage partly because he was from a different caste, and partly because he did not have any income. Ayushi’s father, on the other hand, had done well in his electronics business and owned many properties in Delhi.”



