Photo From Thailand Viral As Poor Condition Of Indian Roads

A 2019 photo of a damaged road from Thailand is being shared with a false claim that the picture shows the poor conditions of roads in India.

According to news reports, newly-inaugurated Bundelkhand expressway developed deep potholes due to heavy rains just days after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16. The image is being shared in this backdrop.



The Hindi caption with the picture is sarcastic and translates to, "The first portable road has been inaugurated in India in collaboration with Israel. It will rotate automatically when the traffic is heavy. The road will automatically turn towards less traffic. And it will have an integrated service with Google Maps. It will slide itself to the destination and come back to the premium pack ones."

(Original Text in Hindi: इजराइल के सहयोग से भारत में पहली पोर्टेबल सड़क का उदघाटन हो गया है। ट्रैफिक ज़्यादा होने पर ये ऑटोमेटिकली घूम जायेगी। कम ट्रैफिक की तरफ रास्ता अपने आप मुड़ जायेगा। और ये गूगल मैप के साथ इंटीग्रेटेड सर्विस होगी। प्रीमियम पैक वालो को ये खुद slide करते हुए मंजिल तक पहुंचा कर वापस आयेगी।)





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found a Thailand based news organisation Thai PBS's news report published on September 1, 2019.

We translated the news report using Google Translate and found that the photo shows the damaged condition of "Ban Huai Thom-Na Nong Daeng road, Pa Ko Subdistrict, Chanuman District, Amnat Charoen Province."

The news article also used a Facebook post where a Thailand based person uploaded the viral photo on August 31, 2019 with more images of the same damaged road. The Facebook user mentioned that the incident took place near his neighbourhood.

We then visited the person's Facebook profile who shared the viral image and found another post from September 1, 2019 on his timeline. In the post, the user posted another set of images of the damaged road and said that he surveyed the damaged road again after posting the pictures which went viral online.

A related keyword search in Thai also led us to the news reports related to the incident. Read Khaosod Online's report here.



