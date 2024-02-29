An old image of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni photographed alongside a Sikh man outside a Gurudwara in the United Kingdom in 2022 has been revived and is being falsely linked to the ongoing farmers' protest near Delhi.

The claim with the photo states that Dhoni, who did not attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, held in January this year, had recently visited a Gurudwara to express his solidarity with the farmers protesting against the central government.

BOOM found that the claim is false. The viral image of Dhoni dates back to the year 2022 when the cricketer visited a Gurudwara in the United Kingdom.

Once again, thousands of farmers took to the streets to demonstrate against the Central government, resuming their protests from 2020-2021 near Delhi's borders. The farmers, who are seeking a legal assurance for the procurement of all crops at minimum support prices, have encountered staunch opposition from the authorities, resulting in violent clashes on numerous occasions. In reaction to the clashes, the Haryana police has announced that they will revoke the passports and visas of protesters engaged in violence and those responsible for damaging public properties along the Punjab-Haryana border.

The photo is being shared with a caption that states, "Mahendra singh Dhoni didn’t go to Ram mandir Pran prathisthan after being invited but he has visited Gurudwara today during ongoing Farmer’s protest. MSD is a man with spine who is still upholding secular values". (sic)





Click here to view the post.



Another user on X posted the photo and wrote, "Mahendra Singh Dhoni participated in farmers protest yesterday in Gurudwara. Salute to this man MSD Icon".





Click here to view the post.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photo, which led us to a post by Gurpreet Singh Anand, a verified user of X, who shared the same image on February 26, 2024.

Anand, who identified himself as the president of the Khalsa Jatha British Isles in his X bio, shared the image along with the caption, "Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the Khalsa Jatha."

Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the @khalsajatha. pic.twitter.com/rDGHMHPPXq — Gurpreet Singh Anand (@ustaadji) February 25, 2024

Click here to view the post.



When searched with related keywords, we found the website of the Central Gurdwara Khalsa Jatha, a Sikh place of worship based in the United Kingdom, also known as Khalsa Jatha British Isles. As per its website, the Khalsa Jatha British Isles in London was established in 1908 with the aim of fostering religious and social engagement among Sikhs who had made the UK their home.

We also noticed few replies to Anand's post dated February 26, 2024, indicated that the photograph of him alongside cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was taken in 2022. Taking a cue, we scanned through Gurpreet Singh Anand's Instagram profile and found a cropped version of the same picture was posted there on July 17, 2022.

Click here to view the post.

Moreover, we came across a reply from Gurpreet Singh Anand through his verified X handle, in which he shared an additional photograph featuring both him and Dhoni in the same attire. Anand's response on October 1, 2022, affirmed that the photograph was captured in the same year when Dhoni visited the Gurudwara situated in London, United Kingdom.



Anand shared the photo with a caption, "I met MS Dhoni a couple of months ago at the Gurdwara Khalsa Jatha in London and noticed he was calm, at one with himself and able to absorb the spiritual moment. It's that inner calmness that gives fortitude in situations which may stress many others out."

I met MS Dhoni a couple of months ago at the Gurdwara @khalsajatha in London and noticed he was calm, at one with himself and able to absorb the spiritual moment. It's that inner calmness that gives fortitude in situations which may stress many others out. pic.twitter.com/nQDRAO3pg7 — Gurpreet Singh Anand (@ustaadji) October 1, 2022

Click here to view the post.



