Unrelated Photo Shared As Arvind Kejriwal Eating At Bhagwant Mann's Wedding

An old photograph of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal eating is being shared on social media with false claims that the image is from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's recent wedding.

BOOM found that the photograph is from 2018 when Kejriwal attended a Hanuman Jayanti bhandara organised by the employees of Delhi Secretariat.

According to reports, Bhagwant Mann married Dr Gurpreet Kaur at a private ceremony in his Chandigarh residence on July 7. Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha were in attendance, .

The Hindi caption with the photo translates to, "Direct picture from Bhagwant Mann's wedding. Eat eat".





Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search and found it on a tweet from April 3, 2018.

According to the tweet, Kejriwal was photographed eating halwa and puri, a popular bhandara prasad.

He might be CM for many but by lifestyle he is still a #AamAdmi.



This simplicity of @ArvindKejriwal wins many heart across the nation.



हलवा-पूरी खाते दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री। pic.twitter.com/tZEmlShQ4Q — Devender Yadav (देव) (@DevenderYadav_) April 3, 2018

Taking this as cue, we ran a reverse search on the second photograph from the tweet. It led us to a post from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) official Facebook page that uploaded the same images on April 3, 2018.

The Hindi caption with the pictures translates to, "Have you seen such simplicity? Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government minister Kailash Gehlot having food at Hanuman Jayanti Bhandara."





The other photographs from the event were uploaded by the AAP's official Twitter handle.

CM @ArvindKejriwal attends Bhandara organised by the Employees of Delhi Secretariat. AK is truly #JantaKaCM, He doesn't prefer any VIP treatment. pic.twitter.com/7Kvzr9chSN — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 3, 2018

