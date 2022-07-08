Unrelated Photo Shared As Arvind Kejriwal Eating At Bhagwant Mann's Wedding
BOOM found that the image is from 2018; Kejriwal was attending a bhandara organised by the employees of Delhi Secretariat.
An old photograph of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal eating is being shared on social media with false claims that the image is from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's recent wedding.
BOOM found that the photograph is from 2018 when Kejriwal attended a Hanuman Jayanti bhandara organised by the employees of Delhi Secretariat.
According to reports, Bhagwant Mann married Dr Gurpreet Kaur at a private ceremony in his Chandigarh residence on July 7. Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha were in attendance, .
The Hindi caption with the photo translates to, "Direct picture from Bhagwant Mann's wedding. Eat eat".
Click here to view the post.
Click here to view the post.
Also Read: Photo Of Draupadi Murmu With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Is Morphed
Fact Check
BOOM performed a reverse image search and found it on a tweet from April 3, 2018.
According to the tweet, Kejriwal was photographed eating halwa and puri, a popular bhandara prasad.
He might be CM for many but by lifestyle he is still a #AamAdmi.— Devender Yadav (देव) (@DevenderYadav_) April 3, 2018
This simplicity of @ArvindKejriwal wins many heart across the nation.
हलवा-पूरी खाते दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री। pic.twitter.com/tZEmlShQ4Q
Click here to view the tweet.
Taking this as cue, we ran a reverse search on the second photograph from the tweet. It led us to a post from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) official Facebook page that uploaded the same images on April 3, 2018.
The Hindi caption with the pictures translates to, "Have you seen such simplicity? Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government minister Kailash Gehlot having food at Hanuman Jayanti Bhandara."
Click here to view the post.
The other photographs from the event were uploaded by the AAP's official Twitter handle.
CM @ArvindKejriwal attends Bhandara organised by the Employees of Delhi Secretariat. AK is truly #JantaKaCM, He doesn't prefer any VIP treatment. pic.twitter.com/7Kvzr9chSN— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 3, 2018
Click here to view the tweet.
Also Read: Dramatised Video Of A Burqa-Clad Man Kidnapping A Boy Is From Egypt
Claim : Photo shows Arvind Kejriwal is eating at Bhagwant Manns wedding.
Claimed By : Social Media Users
Fact Check : False
If you value our work, we have an ask: Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape. BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here. 📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News 📝Stay updated with all our latest fact check stories.
Next Story