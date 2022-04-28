Old News Video About Shah Rukh Khan's Detention At US Airport Shared As Recent

A news video from 2016 about Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's detention at the Los Angeles airport is being shared on social media with a claim that it is a recent incident.

BOOM found that the video is old and talks about an incident that happened in 2016. Shah Rukh Khan had then expressed his annoyance about being detained at the Los Angeles airport for a third time in the country.

The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "Why Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at US airport".

Fact Check

BOOM noticed a logo present at the right corner of the video which mentioned the media outlet's name as News 24 and a relevant keyword search showed the same bulletin uploaded on August 12, 2016 by the channel's YouTube account.

The caption with the video reads, "US Customs Apologise for Detaining Shah Rukh Khan at the Airport". We also found other news reports from 2016 related to the incident.

CNN had then reported, "Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been detained by US immigration authorities for the third time, prompting allegations of racial profiling." The report further stated that Khan expressed his dismay on his official Twitter handle about the incident.

"I fully understand & respect security with the way the world is, but to be detained at US immigration every damn time really really sucks," Khan tweeted.

I fully understand & respect security with the way the world is, but to be detained at US immigration every damn time really really sucks. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2016

In response to Khan's comment the U.S. Ambassador to India took to Twitter to apologise about the incident saying, "Sorry for the trouble at LAX Shah Rukh Khan. We are working to ensure it doesn't happen again. Your work inspires millions, including in the US."

Sorry for the trouble at LAX @iamsrk. We are working to ensure it doesn't happen again. Your work inspires millions, including in the US. — U.S. Ambassador to India (@USAmbIndia) August 12, 2016

Later, the actor also tweeted thanking the US ambassador saying he didn't mind following the protocol but mentioned his detention as "a tad inconvenient".

No trouble sir, respect the protocol & not expecting 2 b above it. It's just a tad inconvenient. Thx for ur concern. https://t.co/zQspvxnXsl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2016

"Back in 2012, Khan was detained at New York's White Plains Airport for two hours after arriving from India. In 2009, he was stopped by immigration officials at Newark Liberty International airport in New Jersey as his name appeared on a U.S no-fly list that is 80,000 strong. US customs officials said Khan's questioning was part of a routine process," CNN reported in 2016.



