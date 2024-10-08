A graphic video showing a body of a man lying in a pool of blood in Bangladesh's Narsingdi district has surfaced with false communal claims in India. The captions claimed that a Hindu man's throat was slit by Muslims in Bangladesh.

BOOM found that the deceased's name is Hanif Miya, a Muslim. Hanif, a resident of Narsingdi town, was killed by his maternal cousins, Nadeem and Naeem, who avenged the killing of their father Babu Miya.

The video has been overlaid with a music track and shows a crowd surrounding a dead body of a man lying in a pool of blood. It has been captioned as, "Another Hindu was killed by slitting his throat in front of everyone at the Eidgah gate of Kauria Para in Narsingdi district of Bangladesh. @UNHumanRights is sleeping. If not we, who will raise the voice for Bangladeshi Hindus ?"





BOOM has chosen not to include the video because its disturbing nature.

Fact Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is from Bangladesh's Narasingdi district.



We ran a keyword search on Youtube and found a news report from Sorejomin Barta, a leading news organisation from Bangladesh, uploaded on October 2, 2024.

According to the news report, the incident happened in Narsingdi area of Bangladesh, where Hanif Miya was hacked to death because of personal enmity in Kauria Para's Eidgah gate in broad daylight on October 1.



The report further stated that Hanif Miya had been an accused in several cases including murder under the Bangladesh law. The report also quoted one of Hanif's relatives who claimed that the deceased had been killed as an act of revenge. He was quoted by Sorejomin Barta as saying that the murder occurred because of personal enmity among relatives and Hanif Miya's cousin Naeem and Nadeem are accused in the death.

Narsinghdi Detective Department police officer-in-charge SM Kabruzaman told the news channel that the incident happened due to personal enmity.



We also reached out to Badrulamin Chaudhury, Masranga Television's district correspondent, who corroborated the events. Chaudhury told BOOM, that the claim circulated with the video is false. "The man killed is Hanif Miya and he belongs to the Muslim community. He was killed as an act of revenge as Hanif and his brother had killed their uncle Habu Miya. Later Habu Miya's sons Nadeem and Naeem avenged their father's death by hacking Hanif Miya to death." Chaudhury further told BOOM that Nadeem and Naeem have since been absconding and police is yet to nab them.

