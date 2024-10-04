A video of a young man brandishing a knife in Delhi's Sultanpuri area is going viral online with a false and communal claim misidentifying the man as a Muslim and the victim as a Hindu.

BOOM found the claim to be false. We reached out to Raj Park Police Station who confirmed that the three accused as well as the victim belong to the Hindu community.

The viral video shows a group of youngsters abusing a woman in front of a shop; during an altercation, one among them takes out a large knife and threatens to kill her.

Several right wing X users, including Sudarshan News shared the video with a communal claim.

Sudarshan News tweeted the clip with a provocative caption claiming, "Jihadi terror in Delhi's mini Pakistan - Sultanpuri. Look at how big a knife they tried to attack a woman with. Then someone spoke from the crowd. "Let it be, Asif."









The video is also viral on Facebook with the same communal narrative.





Incident from September 22, 2024



BOOM ran a related keywords search and found many news reports on the incident. According to a report by ABP Live and India TV, the incident took place in the Raj Park police station area of Sultanpuri,Outer Delhi.



A video report by News 18 from October 3, 2024 stated that the Delhi Police took action after the video of the incident went viral. According to the report, the incident occurred on September 22, 2024.

Both the accused and the victim are Hindus

A report in Deccan Herald and The Tribune identified the woman as 28-year-old Mamta Devi, who runs a shop in DDA Market in Sultanpuri area; one of the three accused was identified as Rakesh (19). According to the report the arrested accused also include a 17 year old minor.









Delhi Police Debunk Communal Claim On X

DCP Outer Delhi's X handle also shared an X post about the incident. According to the post, the Raj Park police have arrested two accused including a minor.

🚨Staff of PS Raj Park arrested two accused including 01 CCL!🚨



Video of accused bullying shopkeepers with knife got viral on social media.



Staff made sincere efforts and nabbed them.



Case registered and further investigation is going on.@DelhiPolice@PS_Rajpark#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/G9SD2bPHcH — DCP OUTER DELHI (@dcpouter) October 3, 2024

There is no communal angle in the incident: SHO Virendra Singh

BOOM contacted the Raj Park police station in Sultanpuri area for further clarification. Station House Officer Virendra Singh said, "There is no communal angle in this incident. Both the victim and the three accused belong to the same religion (Hindus). This incident happened on September 22. An FIR has been registered and two accused have been arrested. One accused is being sought." He also confirmed to BOOM that one of the accused is named Rakesh and the other accused detained is a minor.



