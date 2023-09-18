An old video of actor Aamir Khan praising Salman Khan's performance in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is circulating with false claims linking it to the recently released Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara -starrer Jawan have collected a whopping Rs 800 crores globally since its release on September 8. The film, directed by Atlee Kumar, stars Khan in a double role and brings out the prevalent corruptions in various sectors of the country including health and agriculture.

The viral video claims that Aamir Khan has reviewed Jawan and is captioned as, "Amir Khan Jawan Review".

In the video Aamir Khan says, "Have you watched the film? It's a very good one. A fantastic film. I feel this is the best film of his career and also the best performance of his career. I would like to say that everyone should watch this film not just once but multiple times."



You can view the clip here.





The archive of the video can be seen here.

This video clip has been uploaded by multiple users; click here and here to view them.





Fact Check

BOOM found that this is an old video clip from 2015 when Aamir Khan spoke about Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

We ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the viral video and found a report by The Indian Express with the same visuals. The article has the headline, "Aamir Khan cries a lot again, this time after watching Sultan."

In the video Aamir Khan is seen wiping tears with a towel and talking about Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The YouTube channel named Salman Khan Fan Club had shared the video first on July 19, 2015 with the title, "Aamir Khan cried after watching Bajrangi Bhaijaan".

The video was uploaded two days after the release of Bajrangi Bhaijaan on July 17, 2015.





Taking a cue from the above we ran a keyword search and found a report by The Quint that contained the same video of Aamir Khan weeping and mentioned that this was his reaction after watching Bajrangi Bhaijaan. IANS TV's video report also contained the same video, posted on July 20, 2015.





Also Read:G20: Doctored Video Viral As 'Allah' Word Omitted From Raghupati Raghav Bhajan





