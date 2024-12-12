A disturbing video of an alleged quadruple murder-suicide from Purnea, Bihar, has surfaced with false communal claims linking the incident to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The video, which shows bodies of three minor and a woman, is circulating with the caption claiming that the incident happened in Giripur, Mymensingh. An excerpt from the caption: "Another horrendous and gruesome act on Minority Hindus reported from Bangladesh. Radical Islamists from the local Jamaat in Giripur, Mymensingh, attacked Hindu homes, committing rape and vandalism."

Communal tensions have risen in Bangladesh after the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on November 25. The country has now disclosed that 88 incidents of communal violence targeting the minorities, mainly Hindus, were reported since Sheikh Hasina was ousted from Dhaka on August 5. Meanwhile, the interim government's press secretary Shafiqul Alam also said that 70 people have been arrested in connection with the communal violence incidents.

BOOM has not included the video as it is disturbing.

Right wing X handle Megh Updates, who has been called out several times for amplifying misinformation, also shared the video and deleted it later after X users pointed out that the incident is from India.

Fact Check

BOOM first ran a reverse image search on the keyframes of the video and found it on a Facebook post from November 8, 2024 with the caption, "Kilpara Gaon Pyaji panchayet Jila Purnia Ka hai yeh Hadsha."

We also found visuals of the same video uploaded in a video report by a local Bihar news channel BC News 24 on November 7.

According to the report, the incident happened in Kilpara village of Rauta police station area. The video identified the deceased minors as the children of the woman Babita Devi who died by suicide.

The report further stated that the quadruple murder-suicide happened in the absence of their father Ravi Sharma. Sharma in an interview with the channel says, "I had gone for a meeting of a temple. After returning around 10 pm, I opened the room and saw that the four bodies were hanging from the ceiling." We then reached the reporter of BC 24 News Bal Kishor who confirmed the incident. Kishor told BOOM, "We went to the village after the video of the bodies went viral. We were able to confirm that the incident happened in Kilpara area of Purnea."

The incident was also reported by Dainik Bhaskar, Jagran and Navbharat Times Bihar Jharkhand. An excerpt from an NBT report reads, "The wife first hanged the three children. After this, she hanged herself and died by suicide. The four bodies were found hanging in the room of the house."

Navbharat Times also quoted Rauta police station house officer Gyan Ranjan as saying that the woman was undergoing treatment for being mentally unstable. BOOM then reached out to Ranjan, who confirmed the incident and said that it happened in Kilpada village of Rauta area.

Additional Reporting: Jagriti Trisha

Note: If you are in need of support, or know someone who does, do not hesitate to reach out to one of the helplines below:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: (555)123-4567 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 91-84229 84528/91-84229 84529/91 84228 84530 (Daily, 3 pm - 9 pm)



