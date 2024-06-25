A photo of Vadilal ice cream with the Halal-certified mark on it is viral online with the false claim that the ice cream manufacturer adds beef flavour to its products.

BOOM found that the claims are false, the quality manager of Vadilal told BOOM that their products are 100% vegetarian and products with the Halal mark are sold only in selected countries not including India.

According to the rules in some Islamic countries, food products must be Halal certified in order to be fit for consumption.

One X user shared a photo of the ice cream's packaging with the caption, "Vadilal uses cow meat in its products which is why their products are Halal certified. All Hindus are requested to not eat Vadilal ice cream from now and boycott their products."













BOOM found that the claims are false. We ran a keyword search on X and found several posts from April-May 2024 that were shared with the same claim about how Vadilal used cow meat in their ice creams (archive here).

Following this, we also found a clarification from Vadilal's verified LinkedIn account refuting the viral claim.

The post read, "For generations, Vadilal has been a trusted name in India, serving delicious and 100% vegetarian products. We remain true to this legacy, ensuring your Vadilal treats are crafted with the same care so you can indulge in your favourite flavours with complete confidence."









BOOM then contacted Vadilal to get more information about the viral image of their ice cream's packaging with the Halal certification. Arpit Parekh, the quality manager of Vadilal, told BOOM, "This image is not from India and the product is not sold here either. The Halal certification is merely a procedural requirement for exporting to certain specific countries. All of Vadilal's products are 100% vegetarian and we are a 100% vegetarian company."

What does Halal Certification mean?

In several Islamic countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia and many countries of the Middle East, only Halal certified products are allowed to be sold. Therefore, many companies in India put the Halal certification on their exported products. This certificate confirms that an item has been made as per Islamic rules and laws.

'Halal' is an Arabic word which means permissible. It is opposite to the word 'Haram' which means prohibited. Any Halal certified product means that it is approved according to Islamic rules. According to The Indian Express, any vegetarian food will be generally considered acceptable or halal as long as alcohol is not used in it.

According to the report, Halal certificates only tell the consumer whether a product meets the rules to be considered Halal or not. They do not speak to the presence of meat in the product.

There is no national body for Halal certification in India. This certificate is issued by authorized private institutions. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had issued guidelines in April 2023 to streamline the Halal certification process for exports of meat products from India.

In India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandates green and red markings on food packaging to indicate vegetarian and non-vegetarian items respectively.

In July 2023, BOOM published an explainer on Halal certification when a passenger got angry after being given 'Halal-certified tea' by an Indian Railways employee.



