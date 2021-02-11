Photo Of RSS Relief Work In Uttarakhand Is From 2013

An old image of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers carrying relief supplies during the 2013 floods in Uttarakhand, is being circulated on social media with a false claim that the photo shows volunteers from the organisation helping people in the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy.

More than 170 people are missing in Uttarakhand after a glacier burst occurred in Chamoli district. Thirty-four bodies have been recovered so far. A barrage of debris and water slid down in massive speed and resulted in washing away of bridges and roads. Two hydroelectric plants have been hit in the disaster and the Tapovan tunnel has been filled with sludge and debris. Resue operations are on in several locations.

The image shows four men in what appears to be the RSS uniform, walking down a mountainous region with sacks filled with supplies.



The caption viral with the image on Facebook reads, "RSS volunteers helping people in Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy."

Archive of such posts can be seen here and here.





The same image is also viral on Twitter with a Hindi caption that reads, "Chamoli - Hundreds of women, men and children are lying in the open in many villages of Tapovan. The bridge has been washed away ... roads are not identified ...In such a situation, who are these people carrying sacks full of food items?Wonderful sight of such selfless loyalty to our nation ....No show off"

(Original text: "चमोली - तपोवन के कई गाँवो में सैकड़ों स्त्री-पुरुष-बच्चे खुले में पड़े हैं। पुल बह चुका है... सड़कों का नामोनिशान नहीं... ऐसे में खाने के सामान से भरी बोरियाँ कंधे पर उठाए यह कौन लोग है ? नमन...वंदन राष्ट्र के प्रति ऐसी निश्वार्थ निष्ठा पर....कोई दिखावा नही।")

Archive can be seen here.

चमोली - तपोवन के कई गाँवो में सैकड़ों स्त्री-पुरुष-बच्चे खुले में पड़े हैं।

पुल बह चुका है... सड़कों का नामोनिशान नहीं...

ऐसे में खाने के सामान से भरी बोरियाँ कंधे पर उठाए यह कौन लोग है ?

नमन...वंदन राष्ट्र के प्रति ऐसी निश्वार्थ निष्ठा पर....

कोई दिखावा नही।

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BSf8Sihzct — Dr. Richa Rajpoot (@doctorrichabjp) February 11, 2021

Another user also shared the photo along with a few other images with a misleading tweet. The tweet has been archived here.

Huge shelter by @friendsofrss Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh established in village Dikhol near Chamba for flood affected people & being provided food, medicine & place to stay, Anyone in need can contact📱👇as India Stands With #Uttarakhand. #UttarakhandGlacierBurst #RSS 🚩 pic.twitter.com/ZnjBgbhatf — 𝗛𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗵𝘂 𝗧𝗶𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗶 (@Wakeupishere) February 8, 2021

Also read: Alaska's Melting Glacier Image Shared As Uttarakhand Glacial Burst

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found an article by Samvada organisation from 2013 that carried the same viral image. The title of the article reads, "Day-12: RSS Relief Works at Uttarakhand – A Report in Brief; Needs more helping hands".

According to the report, there were a total of 15 centers being run by approximately 5000 RSS volunteers after the disaster hit the state; the different types of camps include food, medical, rescue assistance, transportation to safe places, helpline centres for relatives of yatrees.





Further, we did a keyword search with the words, "rss helping uttarakhand flood areas" and found number of reports on RSS workers providing relief to the people affected in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods .

BOOM found the image in a document in FDocuments, which focuses on the role of RSS Swayamsevaks in Uttarakhand Flooding Disaster Management. The document mentions that after the Indian military, the second disciplined group to pitch in for disaster relief was the Sangh Swayamsevaks (RSS).





There has been no recent reports on RSS volunteers providing relief to the people affected by the Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy, but it is clear that the viral image is eight years old from Uttarakhand floods.

Also read: Avalanche Video From Nepal Peddled As Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand