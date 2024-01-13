A video showing some distressed and injured people is viral online with the false claim that they were injured after a wall collapsed in Nagpur due to the vibrations of the loud music played by the DJ at the event.

BOOM found that the claims are false; the video is from Uttar Pradesh's Mau district and there were no reports of the wall collapsing because of loud music.

The video shows several women injured on the street, some even bleeding, as others present there are trying to help them. The video is being shared with the caption, "DJ = SOUND BOMB *Nagpur. Due to the "vibrations" created by playing DJ at very loud volume, the wall collapsed and many people attending the program got injured, hence stop playing DJ at the program..."













The video is also viral on Facebook.













BOOM found that the video is from December 2023 and shows a wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh, not Nagpur. Further, there is no evidence that the wall collapsed because of the vibrations of the loud music as claimed.

We ran a reverse image search of some key frames from the viral video on Google and found several posts from December 2023 on X that suggested that the video was from Uttar Pradesh. See here.

Taking a clue from this, we ran a keyword search on Google using "Uttar Pradesh wall collapse" and found a lot of reports published on December 8, 2023 regarding a similar incident in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to this report by The Indian Express published on December 10, eight people, including six women and two children, died after a wall collapsed and fell on a wedding procession in Ghosi, Mau.

We then looked for videos of the incident and found a video uploaded by NDTV India's verified YouTube channel on December 8, 2023 with the title '6 people died after wall collapsed during wedding ceremony in Ghosi, UP'

(Original text in Hindi: 'UP के Ghosi में शादी समारोह में दीवार गिरने से 6 लोगों की मौत')



















We were able to match the location of this video by NDTV India to the one shown in the viral video. Below is a comparison:













We could not find any reports that mentioned the reason for the wall collapse being the loud music. According to News18 UP, pressure on the wall because of the heaps of sand kept against it led to its collapse. The incident occurred when the women were on their way to participate in a haldi ceremony. At least 20 people were rushed to the district hospital for treatment and operations began to rescue the people stuck under the rubble.

This India Today report stated that the Collector and the Superintendent of Police were also present at the scene during the rescue operation.

The 10-ft high and 15-ft long wall was built beside a vacant plot owned by a Masabbur Hasan whereas the sand was put there by Gayasuddin, both residents of Ghosi. The police later took both in custody and charged them under sections of the IPC related to culpable homicide and public nuisance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

(Additional reporting by Sujith A).







