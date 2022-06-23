Viral Photo Likening PM Modi To Hitler Is Not A Real TIME Cover

A photo purporting to be a TIME cover likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler, is morphed and fake, as no such cover has been published by the magazine.



The fake cover has been created using another fake TIME cover, which showed Vladimir Putin as Hitler. BOOM had debunked the same in February this year after Putin launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.



The morphed photo is being shared with the hashtag 'ByeByeModi' and was tweeted by Y Sathish Reddy, the social media convenor for Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The photo, designed to look like the cover of TIME magazine, features a close-up of Modi layered with Hitler's iconic toothbrush moustache and carries the logo of the publication.

Reddy tweeted the photo with the text, "Modi is a PM with no vision, no intellect & absolutely no desire to uplift the needy of the nation. All he has is, hunger to power! "



Modi is a PM with no vision, no intellect & absolutely no desire to uplift the needy of the nation.



All he has is, hunger to power! #ByeByeModi pic.twitter.com/0UIfGivDKT — YSR (@ysathishreddy) June 23, 2022

The same doctored photo is also being shared by followers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi party on Facebook.







FACT CHECK

BOOM found that the image is morphed and was created using another fake cover which showed Russian President Vladimir Putin as Hitler which BOOM had debunked earlier.

The viral image of Modi as Hitler did not feature a date or year unlike the real TIME magazine issues.

We also looked through the Vault - an online archives of TIME covers - and did not find any issue from 2022 featuring a photo of Modi.





In May 2019, TIME had released a cover featuring PM Modi in an article by Aatish Taseer titled 'India's Divider In Chief'. The publication has not come out so far this year with an issue featuring the Indian prime minister.



Earlier this year, a similar fake cover which showed Russian President Vladimir Putin with the same layer of Hitler's moustache. BOOM had then debunked this image and found that it was created by a Patrick Mulder - a graphic designer. The image was subsequently marked as manipulated media by Twitter after it went viral.





My TIME artwork has gone viral - so I thought it would be appropriate for me to write a little about it. The image is one out of a sequence of three I created on the day Russia invaded Ukraine. I felt the official cover by TIME was uninspired and lacked conviction. pic.twitter.com/m5P5rorqgt — Patrick Mulder 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@MrPatrickMulder) February 28, 2022

