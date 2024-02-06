A digitally altered video of American pop singer Taylor Swift endorsing former US President Donald Trump on the red carpet of the Grammys is viral online.

BOOM found that the claims are false and the video is digitally altered and the original video did not show Swift endorsing Trump.

The Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 4, where Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year Award, making it her fourth win in this category.

The video shows Swift holding a red banner in her hand that reads, "Trump Won. Democrats Cheated!". @PapiTrumpo, a Donald Trump parody account on X, was one of the first to share this video on the platform with the caption, "AWWW... THANK YOU!!!😂😂😂"













Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

The post is also being shared on Facebook with a similar caption.













Click here to view the post.









FACT CHECK





BOOM found that the video was digitally altered and that Swift was not seen carrying any such banner on the red carpet of the Grammys.

We noticed the logo of the Grammys on the top left and the logo of Variety, an American entertainment magazine, on the top right of the viral video. Taking a cue from this, we ran a search for the original video using related keywords on YouTube.

Variety had shared the video of Swift on February 5, 2024, in which she is not seen holding any banner supporting Trump.









The official YouTube channel of the Grammys also shared a longer version of Swift on the red carpet. Here, too, Swift is not seen holding the banner. In the viral video, Swift's hands are bare, however in the original video, she is seen wearing black gloves.















