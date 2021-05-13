Actor Mukesh Khanna Quashes Death Rumours

Actor Mukesh Khanna took to Twitter recently to quash a viral death hoax about him on social media platforms. Khanna wrote on Twitter, "I am perfectly alright. Those spreading such rumours live in a world of hatred. They should be thrashed. Thanks to your prayers and gods grace, I am fine. Take care."

In a video, Khanna stated, "I have come in front of you all to tell that I am perfectly alright. I have been told to debunk this rumour. I want to quash the same. I strongly condemn the message and the person who has made it viral. This is the problem of social media . I have been completely fine and perfectly alright. Your blessings are with me. And when your blessings are with someone what can happen. So thank you very much for the concern. Because I have got a lot of calls. So I want to tell my viewers that I am fine."

Mukesh Khanna is known for his role in the 90s cult superhero TV show Shaktimaan and mythology series Mahabharata.

Khanna's video quashing death rumours can be seen below.

I am perfectly alright. ये अफ़वाह फैलाने वाले किलेश के बाशिंदे होते हैं। इनको पकड़ कर मारना चाहिए आप सब की दुआ से और भगवान की दया से मैं स्वस्थ हूँ। Take care. pic.twitter.com/lR5Y3rFQYn — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) May 11, 2021

Posts claiming Khanna succumbed to COVID-19 amid the second wave of the pandemic, were viral on Facebook with captions in Bangla and Hindi. One such Facebook post in Bangla reads, "Shaktimaan lost his life to Coronavirus finally. Very sad incident. Our childhood hero Shaktimaan and Bhishma, actor of Mahabharata died. Battling since three days he died today at Lilavati Hospital. Prayer and rest in peace of the great actor's soul. Prayer and may his soul rest in peace." (Text in Bangla: শক্তিমান ও করোনার শক্তির কাছে হার মানলো শেষমেশ। অত্যন্ত দুঃখজনক ঘটনা। আমাদের সবার প্রিয় ছোটবেলার হিরো শক্তিমান অভিনেতা মহাভারতের ভীষ্ম মুকেশ খান্নার জীবনাবসান। করোনার সাথে তিন দিন লড়াই করে আজ লীলাবতী হাসপাতালে শেষ নিঃশ্বাস ত্যাগ করেন। এই মহান অভিনেতার আত্মার শান্তি প্রার্থনা করছি। একটা প্রজন্ম শেষ। ওনার আত্মার শান্তি কামনা করছি।") Two such posts are archived here and here.





In an Instagram post the actor shared that his sister lost her life to a lung infection. She had recovered from Covid-19 12 days ago.