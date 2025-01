Several photographs claiming to show Bollywood actor Salman Khan visiting an injured Saif Ali Khan lying on a hospital bed have gone viral on social media as real images.

BOOM found that the photographs were generated using artificial intelligence. None of the viral pictures show actual visuals of Salman Khan meeting Saif Ali Khan in a hospital.

Actor Saif Ali Khan sustained multiple injuries in a foiled robbery attempt at his residence on January 16, 2025. The actor underwent surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The actor was discharged from the hospital on January 21 and later met with his mother, Sharmila Tagore, at his residence.

The pictures are being shared with a caption, "Salman Khan visits hospital to meet Saif Ali Khan."





Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

Fact Check

BOOM noticed that the viral images carried the text "Grok" at the bottom right corner, a watermark seen in images created using X's Grok AI chatbot via text prompt.

We tested the photographs on Hive Moderation, a tool designed to detect images generated through artificial intelligence. The results can be seen below.

First Image

Hive's AI detection tool, showed that the input is 99.9 per cent likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content.





Second Image

HiveAI confirmed that the photo contains AI generated content.





Third Image

Hive's AI detection tool also concluded that the third photo is 92.1% likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content.