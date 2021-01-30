RSS Worker Disguised Himself As A Cop At Farmers Protest? A FactCheck

A video of a Delhi police officer on duty during the 2019 anti-CAA protests is being shared with a false claim that he is a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh who disguised himself as a cop to beat up protesting farmers in the recent violence in Delhi.



The video of the Delhi cop, identified by BOOM as Vinod Narang is viral with a photo of an RSS member and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashok Dogra, claiming they are the same men.

On Republic Day, the planned tractor rally by farmers descended into chaos as police and protestors clashed leading to one protestor's death. Protestors breached the Red Fort and hoisted a Nishan Sahib flag at the complex.

In the video, a person confronts a police officer who has no name badge. A voice over then claims that Ashok Dogra, a BJP member from Rajasthan was impersonating as a Delhi police officer. The video then shows the Dogra's Facebook profile.

The video is being shared with the caption: The whole world is watching the truth of BJP. Avoid BJP as soon as possible and oppose them at their home. (Hindi text: BJP की सच्चाई पूरी दुनिया देख रही है. जितना जल्दी हो सके बीजेपी से किनारा करो और इनका इनके घर तक विरोध करो)

Fact Check

The same video was earlier viral during protests in Delhi against the Citizenship Act with the same claim that he is a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh disguised as a policeman. We identified the two individuals as officer Vinod Narang of the Connaught Police station and Rajasthan BJP leader Ashok Dogra with no connection to each other.

We had earlier analysed the facial features of the two men and determined that they were two different people. Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi told BOOM that the officer in question in the video, is Vinod Narang, station house officer, Connaught Place police station.

BOOM had then reached out to Narang who said that his name badge had been displaced before the video was shot. He also denied having any political affiliations. "I don't have any political affiliation, let alone being a member of the RSS," Narang said.

We then looked into Dogra and found that he is a BJP MLA representing the Bundi constituency in Rajasthan and has never been a police officer nor has connection to Narang, the Delhi police SHO seen in the video. Here is a link to Ashok Dogra's Facebook profile.

BOOM had earlier debunked the claim when it was shared in the backdrop of the 2019 anti-CAA protests.