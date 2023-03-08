A report by the Guardian on the drop in the University of Cambridge's global rankings is being shared with the claim that it is linked to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent talk at the university.

BOOM found this claim to be false; the report dates back to 2019 and is unrelated to Gandhi's recent talk.

On his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom, Gandhi gave a speech on March 3, 2023, on the topic of "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century". During the speech, he spoke about his experiences from Bharat Jodo Yatra, and an ongoing attack on Indian democracy, which drew the ire of the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party in India.

A screenshot of The Guardian report, titled, "Cambridge slips to lowest-ever place in the world university table," was shared by the posts with the following caption:



"When you invite a duffer to talk on geopolitics, this agenda-driven man who insults his nation in a foreign country and mocks the democratic election process in front of global mafia, this is what happens to such an University. It only loses credibility."