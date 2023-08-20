A newspaper clipping claiming that Rahul Gandhi was arrested at Boston airport for the possession of drugs is circulating on social media. It claims that this is a 2001 incident and Rahul was released from custody only after the intervention of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, after he talked to US authorities upon Sonia Gandhi's requests.

Fact

BOOM had earlier fact-checked a similar claim that went viral earlier. The viral newspaper clip has been created using newspaper generating tools which can create similar looking clippings as seen in the viral image. Along with a reverse image search, we checked names of relevant newspapers with the names "The Boston" and found a newspaper "The Boston Globe" that used a similar font. We found the link of the newspaper clip's archive online of the very day this news is being claimed to be published, i,e, September 30,2001. We also found a newspaper generating tool fodey.com that creates similar looking clippings. We found an archive of an article from The Hindu, dated September 29, 2001 that included the story of Rahul Gandhi being detained at Boston airport. The story mentions that Rahul Gandhi was detained at the airport following the enhanced security proceedings due to the September 2001 terror attacks in the United States. However, he was let go after some time. There was no involvement of drug possession in this incident.