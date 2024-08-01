A video going viral on social media showing Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi interrupting Bharatiya Janata Party MP Medha Kulkarni, while the latter was speaking in Marathi, in the Rajya Sabha, is being shared with the misleading claim that Chaturvedi interrupted Kulkarni because she could not understand Marathi.

BOOM found that while Chaturvedi did interrupt Kulkarni from speaking, she specifically urges the latter to speak on the Union Budget, and does not mention anything about speaking in Marathi. A longer version of the video of Kulkarni's speech also shows Chaturvedi mentioning that she understands Marathi.

One of the viral tweets state, "Priyanka Chaturvedi is member of Shiv Sena which is a Maharashtra based marathi Party but she has problem with Marathi language. She was continuously shouting at Dr. Megha Kulkarni because she was speaking in Marathi. Megha ji is MP from Pune, Maharashtra."

A quick keyword search on YouTube led us to Kulkarni's entire speech on the official Sansad TV channel. At the 0:43 mark, Chaturvedi can be heard saying that she understands Marathi.



At 17:10, Chaturvedi starts talking about budgetary allocation for the Mahacity project in Maharashtra, when she is interrupted by Chaturvedi, who urges Kulkarni to stay on the topic of Union Budget, and not speak on matters of the Maharashtra assembly.

Amidst this exchange, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha raising a point of order, during which Chaturvedi requests Kulkarni to pause her speech. However, at 19:18, after Chadha's point of order is heard, she then urges Kulkarni to continue her speech.





Throughout the exchange, BOOM found no instance of Chaturvedi asking Kulkarni to stop speaking in Marathi.

After the claims of her interrupting the latter due to speaking in Marathi went viral, Chaturvedi tweeted out rubbishing it.





This pawpaw champ bhakt is truly having a meltdown of the worst kind. Dr Medha Kulkarni and Rajni Patil ji both spoke in Marathi and without interruption barring when her own ally sitting in the front row had a hissy fit and asked her to sit down multiple times so that he could… pic.twitter.com/XHCpPdFI9l — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 26, 2024



