Wrestler Priya Malik Won Gold At The WCWC, Not Tokyo Olympics

Indian wrestler from Haryana, Priya Malik just won the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary, in the 73kg category. However, given that the event coincides with the second day of the Tokyo Olympics, many on social media confused her victory as part of the latter event.

Following Malik's victory, some Twitter users congratulated her for winning the WCWC, and misleadingly added hashtags like #Tokyo #Olympics, while some others congratulated her for winning a Gold medal in the Olympics itself.

This includes Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress member Manikrao Thakare, former Congress MLA Devender Yadav, and right-wing activist Ashoke Pandit. Most of them have now deleted their tweets.

Taking out a line from the popular Bollywood film about female wrestling, 'Dangal', Surjewala said (translated from Hindi), "Is my daughter any less than the boys." He added, "Country's first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics. Haryana's daughter Priya Malik defeats Belarus' champion 5-0 to win the 73kg World Cadet Wrestling Championship."



























A keyword search with "Priya Malik" and "Olympics" threw up a large number of people who were congratulating Malik for winning an Olympic Medal.





The World Cadet Wrestling Championship finals took place in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. Malik grabbed the gold medal with a 5-0 win over Belarus' Kseniya Patapovich.

Meanwhile, badminton champion PV Sindhu started of her Olympics campaign by beating Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in a rather one-sided match, winning with 21-7 21-10.



