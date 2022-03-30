No News Found

No, This Video Does Not Show The Owner Of The Himalaya Drug Company

BOOM found that the person seen in the video is a Delhi-based advocate, not the owner of the Himalaya Drug Company.

By - Srijit Das
  |  30 March 2022 9:45 AM GMT

Claim

An old video of a person delivering a speech at an anti-CAA protest site in Delhi's Mustafabad is being widely shared on social media with false and communal captions claiming that he is the owner of the 'Himalaya Drug Company'. The caption with the video reads as, "He is owner of Himalaya company, a Muslim spreading hatred and asking to boycott Reliance, Jio & Ramdev products linking these to RSS. Himalaya makes ayurvedic beauty products & medicine."

Fact

BOOM noticed that the top right corner of the viral video has a logo of 'Times Express Voice of Democracy' that led us to a verified YouTube channel Times Express with over 2 million subscribers. Taking a cue from the speech, we did a keyword search related to anti-CAA protests and found a longer version of the same video uploaded on the channel on January 25, 2020 with a Hindi title which translates to 'Stop saying Hindustani - Bhanu Pratap Singh created an uproar amid Muslims regarding CAA'. A keyword search with the words 'advocate Bhanu Pratap Singh' also showed us several other videos of the same man speaking on various issues. We also found Twitter and Facebook accounts in his name which mention him as a Delhi-based advocate. In the course of our earlier fact checks we found that Mohammed Manal, Himalaya's founder, had passed away in 1986, according to the information provided on the company's website. BOOM debunked the same video when it went viral with a similar claim in 2021.

Claim :   Video shows Muslim owner of the Himalaya Drug Company asking to boycott Reliance, Jio and Ramdevs products.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Fact Check Himalaya Drug Company Himalaya Boycott Himalaya Owner 
