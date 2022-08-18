A video purporting to show Rahul Gandhi during a speech said he spoke to Mahatma Gandhi, is cropped and is being shared out of context..

The cropped video is being peddled on social media claiming that Rahul Gandhi who was born in 1970 said that he had a discussion with Mahatma Gandhi who died in 1948.

BOOM found that the video is cropped. A longer version of the video shows Gandhi is talking about a letter that Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to someone about his (Nehru's) discussion with Mahatma Gandhi.



Rahul Gandhi, in the 42 seconds clip, can be heard saying,"...on this issue I had a discussion with Gandhiji also. And (in) my entire mind...my entire logic...is saying that on this issue Gandhi is wrong and I am right. But I know that...from within I know that my mind is telling me he (Gandhi) is wrong and I'm right. But I know that he is right and I am wrong,"

The Hindi caption with the video is sarcastic and translates to, "He spoke directly to Gandhiji! Why do you close the cannabis shop on 15 August?"

(Original Text in Hindi: इन्होंने गांधी जी से डायरेक्ट बात की है! कि आखिर 15 अगस्त को भांग गाजे की दुकान आखिर बंद क्यों करवाते हो तुम)





Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on one of the key-frames from the viral video and a video on The Economic Times' official YouTube channel where Rahul Gandhi can be seen standing on a podium having a similar background. The video was uploaded on March 12, 2022 crediting it to the YouTube channel of Indian National Congress.

The comparison between a frame from the viral video and the video uploaded on The Economic Times' official YouTube channel can be seen below.

Comparison

The description of the video states, "Addressing the party's 'Chintan Shivir' at Dwarka town of Gujarat, he said that the BJP has Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), police and 'goons', but what ultimately matters is truth, which Gujarat has taught the people of the country."



Taking a cue, we ran a keyword search for "Rahul Gandhi Chintan Shivir Dwarka Gujarat" on YouTube and found the Congress leader's full speech was streamed live on February 26, 2022.

The viral video that has been clipped to show Rahul Gandhi saying he spoke to Mahatma Gandhi can be watched from 30:01 to 30:48 minute mark.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party had its roots in Gujarat and the party was given a strategic direction by a Gujarati - Mahatma Gandhi.



Gandhi's statement starts at the 29:20 minute mark, where he can be heard saying, "There was a major difference between Gandhiji and other leaders. My great grandfather also used to work with Gandhiji. I read a letter of his (Nehru) in which he wrote to someone about Gandhiji. In the letter, Nehruji writes, 'I had a discussion with Mahatma Gandhi on this issue. And (in) my entire mind...my entire logic...is saying that on this issue Gandhi is wrong and I am right. But I know that...from within I know that my mind is telling me he (Gandhi) is wrong and I am right. But I know that he is right and I am wrong'."

Watching the entire video it is clear that Rahul Gandhi is referring to Nehru's letter and speaking in first person.



BOOM had previously debunked misleading videos on Rahul Gandhi to show him talking gibberish.

