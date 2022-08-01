Video Of Rahul Gandhi's Goof Up While Speaking On Indian Youth Is Cropped

An old video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been cropped and shared on social media to misleadingly claim that he goofed up while delivering a speech on the Indian youth and their impact on the world.

In the viral cropped video Gandhi speaks about India's youth and how they can change the country. However, instead of referring to the Indian youth's contribution to the world, he erroneously says 'India.'

In the viral video Gandhi says, "Hindustan's youth can not only change Hindustan, but also the entire country."

BOOM found that in the original extended version of the video, Gandhi immediately corrects himself and clarifies that he meant world and not India.

A page that posts memes on Instagram recently shared the cropped video using hashtags "sarcasm", "memes" and "funny" to take a dig at Gandhi.

The 10 second long cropped video is captioned as, "Abki Baar "RAHUL SARKAAR"".





Click here to view the post.



Also Read: These Are Not Photos Of President Murmu, PM Modi & CM Shinde In Their Youth

Fact Check

BOOM ran a related keyword search after listening to Rahul Gandhi's speech in Hindi and found a News18 Rajasthan's YouTube video uploaded on January 28, 2020.

The Hindi caption with the news report translates to, "Jaipur। Youths Of Hindustan Can Not Only Change The Country But Also The World - Rahul Gandhi".



(Original Text in Hindi: Jaipur। Hindustan का Yuwa देश को नहीं पूरी दुनिया को बदल सकता है- Rahul Gandhi)

In the video report, Rahul Gandhi can be heard correcting himself . Starting from 52 second mark, he says, "The entire country also the whole world agree that youths of Hindustan can not only change Hindustan, but can also the country. Can change the world, sorry, not the country but can change the world." (sic.)

The speech can be heard in between 00:52 seconds to 1:11 minute timestamp.

We also found the original video on Indian National Congress' official YouTube channel where Rahul Gandhi can be seen addressing Yuva Aakrosh Rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The video was streamed live on January 28, 2020.

The clipped out portion can be heard from 26:24 minutes to 26:30 minutes. Gandhi's entire statement including the clarification can be heard from 26:17 minutes to 26:36 minutes.

Also Read: Viral Menu Card With Beef Food Items Is Not From Silly Souls Goa Cafe & Bar