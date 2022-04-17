This Photo Does Not Show Recent Communal Clashes Happened In Delhi

Claim

A picture of some protesters attacking a police personnel is doing rounds on social media with a claim that it shows instances from the recent communal clashes that happened in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The Hindi caption with the post translates to, "They feel feared in India." (Original Text in Hindi: भारत में इनको डर लगता है… #DelhiRiots2022 #HindusUnderAttackInIndia #जहांगीरपुरी #HinduLivesMatters)

Fact

BOOM performed a reverse image search to know details about the photo and found it on an image sharing website Imgur on July 2, 2014 - 2 days after the clash took place at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly at that time. We also compared the structure of the building seen in the photograph with a more recent image of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building, and found it to be a match. The date of the post and the resemblance of the venue helps us ascertain that this picture is from the clash happened between BJP workers and UP Police in June 2014. BOOM debunked the same photo in 2020 when it went viral with another false claim.