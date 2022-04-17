No News Found

This Photo Does Not Show Recent Communal Clashes Happened In Delhi

BOOM traced back the photo to 2014 and found that the photo was shot at Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh.

By - Srijit Das
Loading...
  |  17 April 2022 1:01 PM GMT

Claim

A picture of some protesters attacking a police personnel is doing rounds on social media with a claim that it shows instances from the recent communal clashes that happened in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The Hindi caption with the post translates to, "They feel feared in India." (Original Text in Hindi: भारत में इनको डर लगता है… #DelhiRiots2022 #HindusUnderAttackInIndia #जहांगीरपुरी #HinduLivesMatters)

Fact

BOOM performed a reverse image search to know details about the photo and found it on an image sharing website Imgur on July 2, 2014 - 2 days after the clash took place at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly at that time. We also compared the structure of the building seen in the photograph with a more recent image of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building, and found it to be a match. The date of the post and the resemblance of the venue helps us ascertain that this picture is from the clash happened between BJP workers and UP Police in June 2014. BOOM debunked the same photo in 2020 when it went viral with another false claim.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim :   Photo shows recent communal clashes happened in Delhi.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Viral Photo Delhi Riots Old Image Uttar Pradesh 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×