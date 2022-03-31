Photo Of Arvind Kejriwal's Gate With 'The Kashmir Files' On It Is Not Real

A photo showing the gate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with red paint smeared on it and text that says 'The Kashmir Files, Is Not A Lie It's Horrifying Truth', is morphed with the text digitally added to the image.



BOOM found that in the original photo, the gate was defaced with red paint by Bharatiya Janata Party workers though nothing was written on it.

The photo is viral after a demonstration by BJP's Yuva Morcha on Wednesday outside Kejriwal's residence as protesters broke the security barrier, damaging CCTV cameras and defacing the gate while protesting against his comments on Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film - 'The Kashmiri Files,' in the Delhi Assembly.

The text in the photo reads - 'The Kashmir Files' followed by 'Is not a lie, it's horrifying truth!'

The viral photo is being shared with the caption, "If the mad terrorists kill Kashmiri Hindus openly.. Bringing those materialistic stories in front of the people.. Uniting Hindus all over the world.. Kashmir files movie.. In the name of "a film with lies".. Kashmiri Hindus have been killed once again as the witness of the Assembly.. on the gate of the house Kejriwal.. Colored as follows.. BJP young nationalists ..!"





The same viral photo was also tweeted by Filmmaker and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri with the caption, "Can you guess whose gate is this? Not a झूठी कहानी।"





The same photo is also being shared on Facebook with the misleading claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo is morphed with the text - "The Kashmir Files: Is not a lie, it's horrifying truth", added to it.



The original image of the gate shows it was defaced with red paint.

On checking the replies to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet, we found the Twitter user - Adv Ashutosh Dubey who claimed credit for photoshopping the image and Agnihotri replying back thanking him.

Wow. It's you. So creative. Sarcasm by art. More power to you. ❤️ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 30, 2022

Dubey had earlier tweeted the photoshopped image on March 30, 2022. His handle name can be seen on the top left corner of the photo.

On checking the original photo which was also tweeted by AAP Rajya Sabha MP elect Raghav Chadha and other media organisations that carried it, we found that nothing was written on the gate.

Even in the video of the incident tweeted by AAP below, where we can spot BJYM supporters defacing the gate with red paint and nothing was written or painted on it as they were taken away by the police.