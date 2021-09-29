Fake Image Claims Shah Rukh Khan Thanked Only His Muslim Fans

A screenshot aiming to show an article by the newspaper Jansatta claiming, actor Shah Rukh Khan thanked only his Muslim fans for turning him into a superstar by watching his movies despite struggling with poverty, is fake.

The image carries a headline in Hindi which translates to, "Only a Muslim can make other Muslim successful: Shahrukh Khan".

The text body in Hindi translates to, "If I am a superstar today, its credit goes to my Muslim brothers, who watched our Khans' films even after struggling with poverty. Our Islam also supports this Muslim brotherhood", reads the text present in the body of the viral image when translated to English.

(Original text in Hindi: एक मुसलमान ही दूसरे मुसलमान को बना सकता है: शाहरुख़ खान. आज मैं अगर सुपरस्टार हूँ तो सबसे बड़ा वाला थैंक उन हमारे मुस्लिम भाइयों को हैं जिन्होंने गरीब होने के बाद भी सिर्फ हम खान्स की फिल्में देखी! हमारा इस्लाम भी इसी मुस्लिम भाईचारे की पैरवी करता है।")





Click here to view one such post.



Also Read: Video Game Footage Viral As Russian Plane Crash Landing On A Highway

Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search on Google using the words in the headline of the image and found no such article published by the news outlet Jansatta.

On closer inspection, image looks similar to show the article would appear on the outlet's Facebook page. We compared the same by opening a recent story on Jansatta's Facebook page and found that while the layout is similar, there are several differences in the font style.

Below is a screen-to-screen comparison between a Jansatta article opened in Facebook browser and the image in question.

Comparison

We also found a tweet by Jansatta's official twitter handle where they called out the fake image and denied publishing any such story.



ये जनसत्ता के नाम से कुछ लोग सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं, पर बता दें कि यह पूरी तरह फर्जी है। ऐसी कोई खबर जनसत्ता पर नहीं लगी है। pic.twitter.com/CvzCKYAtFC — Jansatta (@Jansatta) September 29, 2021

Jansatta's Twitter statement in Hindi translates to, "Some people are sharing this image on social media attributing it to Jansatta, but let us tell you that it is completely fake. Jansatta has not published any such news."

We did not find any media report on Khan making such a comment.

Also Read: Video Of Rape Accused Beaten By Locals Viral With False Communal Claim