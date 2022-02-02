Morphed India TV Graphic Attributes Fake Quote To PM Modi

An image purporting to be an IndiaTV news graphic is doing rounds on social media with a claim that it shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he used to ask for lassi from Jat houses. The graphic further claims that Modi also said he lived for twenty years in 'Jatland'.

BOOM found that the image is digitally altered. The original India TV graphic does not show any such quote attributing it to the prime minister.



Gaurav Tushir, the national secretary of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), tweeted the image from his official twitter handle with a Hindi caption which translates to, "he remembered lassi when the Jats taught him a lesson".

(Original Text in Hindi: लस्सी तब याद आयी जब जाटों ने छठी का दूध याद दिला दिया)





The fake graphic is also viral on Facebook.







Fact Check

BOOM observed the viral image minutely and noticed that Modi can be seen in the same turban which he wore during his address NCC cadets at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi on January 28, 2022. We also observed that the viral India TV graphic shows a time stamp mentioning the date as Friday and the time as 1.05 p.m.

Taking a cue from this, we did a keyword search in Hindi on India TV's YouTube channel and found a news report uploaded on the same date broadcasting the NCC event at that time. The video report can be seen below.

We cross-checked the India TV's headlines and tickers which were broadcast during 1.05 p.m time stamp and found that the news channel did not show any such quotes attributing it to the PM.



The comparison between the viral image and the India TV broadcast can be seen below.

Comparison

Furthermore, we also listened PM's entire speech during his address on January 28, 2022 in New Delhi which was streamed live from his official Facebook page and found no such statement from him.

Instead, the prime minister said the country is celebrating the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' of its independence while addressing the NCC rally. He added, "I am proud that I have been an active cadet of the NCC just like you. The training I got in NCC, what I have learnt, today I get immense strength from the discharge of my responsibilities towards the country".

