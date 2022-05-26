Fake Quote On Lord Shiva Falsely Attributed To Actor Priyanka Chopra

A quote graphic claiming Priyanka Chopra mocked Hindu god Shiva, is fake and has been falsely attributed to the actor by viral social media posts.



The Hindi text in the graphic roughly translates to, 'Priyanka Chopra gives a befitting reply - Lord Shankar, who has a fake eye on his forehead, was not able to recognise his son then how will the followers of that religion will recognise others.'

(Original text in Hindi: प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने दिया कड़ा जवाब माथे पर नकली आंख रखने वाला शंकर भगवान अपने बेटे को नही पहचान सका, उस धर्म के मानने वाले तिहाड़ी तुमको क्या घंटा पहचानेगा।)

The viral graphic also carries a collage of two images of the actress where Priyanka Chopra can be seen in an agitated state.

The viral posts can be seen below.





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Also Read: Photo Of New Aus PM Albanese Donning Saffron Scarf Viral Out Of Context

Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search on Google and did not find any credible news report which corroborated that the actor made any such statement about Lord Shiva.

Messages sent to the actor's publicist for a comment went unanswered.



We also found several news reports over the years about the actor offering prayers to Lord Shiva, contrary to the tone of viral quote.

According to an Indian Express report published on March 1, 2022, "Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday treated fans to a picture in which she was seen offering prayer to Lord Shiva with husband Nick Jonas. The two were seen performing a puja on the occasion of Maha Shivratri at the temple in their Los Angeles home."

Furthermore, we did a reverse image search of the photos used in the viral graphic and found a YouTube video uploaded on a Bollywood-based channel Movie Talkies on June 9, 2016.

The caption with the video reads, "Priyanka Chopra Gets ANGRY On Reporters At Airport". The video can be seen below.

In the video, the actor does not make any remark about Lord Shiva.



Also Read: India's Alt-Right 'Trads' Take Up Gyanvapi Mosque Cause With Violent Memes